The Ticking Tent: A one-day treasure hunt at Spring Hill Vineyards

Shop the original brocantes-style, or elegant flea market, The Ticking Tent on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Hill Vineyards (229 Bee Brook Road, New Preston, Connecticut).

Don’t miss this one-day shopping extravaganza featuring decorator treasures, antiques, and artisan objects. The Ticking Tent happens twice a year in different locations. More than 50 vendors will be “under the tent” including talented artisans, makers and bespoke brands from around the globe such as: Arilloom, Cabana, Cherval Studio, Chairish vintage fine jewelry, Dumais Made, Eleish van Breems Home, Philip Gorrivan, RT Facts, The Green Vase, The Barns by Ali Mahon.

According to Modern Luxury media, “The Ticking Tent co-founders Christina Juarez and Benjamin Reynaert have transformed the passion of the hunt into a premier shopping destination rooted in the art of discovery.”

Christina Juarez is a luxury and interior design consultant with 35 years’ experience. She worked with Oscar de la Renta, and as senior VP at Christian Dior for communications and special events for North America. Juarez and her friend Benjamin Reynaert, founder and creative director of Benjamin Reynaert Creative and market director of Elle Décor, created The Ticking Tent together.

Benjamin Reynaert and Christina Juarez,co-founders of The Ticking Tent lena nicholson

Christina wrote of its origins, “We are both consumed with the thrill of the hunt, identifying and shopping for beautiful, unique finds with provenance, or made by hand by artisanal creatives.Anything under a tent is usually an indication that something wonderful can be found.Ticking fabric is reminiscent of the Marches aux Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris — the world’s largest flea market — where it was used as frequently as muslin for upholstering bedding and furniture. Our special ticking cloth was created for us by Schumacher.”

From Elle Décor: “This year I’m definitely planning on heading to the Ticking Tent, an artisan and decor fair that is popping up in New Preston, Connecticut on May 3.” There is early bird shopping and breakfast is available from 9 to 11 a.m. NOTE: The Green Vase paper flower workshop with Livia Cetti at 3 p.m. is limited to 15 people.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, check their website: thetickingtent.com