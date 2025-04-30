The Ticking Tent: A one-day treasure hunt at Spring Hill Vineyards

Ticking Tent brocantes-style market from 2024.

Shop the original brocantes-style, or elegant flea market, The Ticking Tent on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spring Hill Vineyards (229 Bee Brook Road, New Preston, Connecticut).

Don’t miss this one-day shopping extravaganza featuring decorator treasures, antiques, and artisan objects. The Ticking Tent happens twice a year in different locations. More than 50 vendors will be “under the tent” including talented artisans, makers and bespoke brands from around the globe such as: Arilloom, Cabana, Cherval Studio, Chairish vintage fine jewelry, Dumais Made, Eleish van Breems Home, Philip Gorrivan, RT Facts, The Green Vase, The Barns by Ali Mahon.

According to Modern Luxury media, “The Ticking Tent co-founders Christina Juarez and Benjamin Reynaert have transformed the passion of the hunt into a premier shopping destination rooted in the art of discovery.”

Christina Juarez is a luxury and interior design consultant with 35 years’ experience. She worked with Oscar de la Renta, and as senior VP at Christian Dior for communications and special events for North America. Juarez and her friend Benjamin Reynaert, founder and creative director of Benjamin Reynaert Creative and market director of Elle Décor, created The Ticking Tent together.

Benjamin Reynaert and Christina Juarez,co-founders of The Ticking Tent lena nicholson

Christina wrote of its origins, “We are both consumed with the thrill of the hunt, identifying and shopping for beautiful, unique finds with provenance, or made by hand by artisanal creatives.Anything under a tent is usually an indication that something wonderful can be found.Ticking fabric is reminiscent of the Marches aux Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris — the world’s largest flea market — where it was used as frequently as muslin for upholstering bedding and furniture. Our special ticking cloth was created for us by Schumacher.”

From Elle Décor: “This year I’m definitely planning on heading to the Ticking Tent, an artisan and decor fair that is popping up in New Preston, Connecticut on May 3.” There is early bird shopping and breakfast is available from 9 to 11 a.m. NOTE: The Green Vase paper flower workshop with Livia Cetti at 3 p.m. is limited to 15 people.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, check their website: thetickingtent.com

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

