Anne Chamberlain

CORNWALL — Anne Chamberlain passed peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2025, with her family by her side. She is remembered and celebrated by her two children, Bonnie and David Rovics, their spouses John Bordage and Reiko Maeda, her four grandchildren Jacob Bordage, Leila Paravacini Rovics, Kotoha and Yutaka Maeda Rovics, and her sisters Tippi Loeb and Sue Chamberlain.

Anne grew up in Great Neck Long Island, spent many wonderful years of her younger life in NYC, and moved to Connecticut to raise a family in the 1970’s. Anne was a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and studied extensively at Julliard with Beveridge Webster. She lived in Cornwall Bridge, for close to 40 years, and served as the choir director and organist at the UCC Church, as well as a piano teacher for Simon’s Rock of Bard College. Anne moved to Boston/Jamaica Plain at the age of 80 to live in a shared home with her daughter and son-in-law. Anne rekindled her life-long connection to the Quaker community in the last few years of her life, and the community of friends was deeply present for the end of her life.

Anne was a global presence and loved learning the history of music, art, culture, past and present. She studied music and the musicians, composers and artists who created and wrote the music she loved. She traveled extensively on a minimal budget, inspired by her Aunt Betty Chamberlain. Anne spent many summers living in Hanoi, Vietnam, working on music with the Hanoi Symphony musicians, continuing well into her 70’s.

Anne’s legacy will be remembered as a musical inspiration to so many others, and a deeply devoted environmental activist who tread very gently on this earth. everloved.com/life-of/anne-chamberlain/obituary/

Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) swears in Cornwall selectmen John Brown and Rocco Botto at a ceremony Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) visited Cornwall on Sunday to administer the oath of office to officials elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election, telling attendees that “This election was not too suspenseful, but was still extraordinarily meaningful.”

Blumenthal’s appearance underscored the importance of local government, a theme echoed by First Selectman Gordon Ridgway in his opening remarks.

Legal Notices - November 20, 2025

Legal Notice

Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of students’ cumulative records for the following years of graduation: 1997, 1998, 2000-2015. Please contact the Registrar at (860)824-5123x1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo ID will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday Dec 19, 2025.

Classifieds - November 20, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED:Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Part-Time Clerk for Planning and Zoning Department. Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Lynne Killmer Stanton

SHARON — Lynne passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4 after a long illness. She was born in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Sharon Center School and HVRHS. In her junior year, Lynne transferred to Rincon High in Tucson Arizona. She made lifelong friends at HVRHS.

Lynne had many interests and talents and was known for her kindness and humor. She had a seat weaving business, was an avid gardener, loved boat rides on the lake, sold antiques and collectibles, and also hosted many fun celebrations (an annual pumpkin fiesta was a favorite) with family and friends! She started The Hills advertising magazine (a great joy in her life) where she met and made many lifelong friends.

