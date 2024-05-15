Another day, another struggle with notorious big smallies

Latest News
The Litchfield Art Festival will take place at Lawrence Field in North Canaan Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival features painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital art, graphics, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, glass, leather, fiber/paper art, woodworks, metal, and jewelry by artists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.
The Tasty Empanada food truck from Watertown will offer culinary options, and Homegrown Café will serve drinks and desserts from their stand under the pavilion. There will be a raffle as well. The festival is free and open to the public.
The Litchfield Art Festival, now branded as (LAF), their goal is to become the best outdoor juried fine art show in the region.
LAF is organized by The Voice of Art (TVOA), a nonprofit visual art organization founded in 2017 whose mission is “to integrate arts and cultural community-building activities for residents of the Litchfield community.”
Director/Artist-in-Residence Hannah Jung founded The Voice of Art in 2017. Born in South Korea, Jung came to the U.S. for graduate study after obtaining her BFA in Painting from Seoul National University in 2000.
Jung has been an exhibiting artist in Connecticut and has taught at Housatonic Community College, Albertus Magnus College, as well as public and private schools. Her work has been exhibited at the Promenade Gallery at the Bushnell (Hartford), the Korean Embassy (Washington D.C.), Vision Gallery (NYC), and The White Gallery (Lakeville).
She explained the organization’s growth and movement, “After two years of operating The Voice of Art Gallery & Studio in Cheshire, we moved to Litchfield in 2020 to be more closely connected to a community with a deep appreciation of the fine arts and artists.”
During the pandemic, TVOA started their annual outdoor fine art show to reach a wider and more diverse audience.
“The festival was not really planned until we realized that the pandemic would not go away. I needed to be connected to the community. I’ve been in the U.S. for 20 years, but never thought about doing a festival until that moment. In a way, the pandemic gave us a great opportunity, and it’s been quite successful. I’ve been able to get to know many professional artists from other states. There are many recurring artists, and we keep growing,” Jung said.
“By managing a gallery, I learned that you have to understand both sides, the artists and the community. You have to understand what the community enjoys and why they should support the arts. This kind of event really connects with the community,” she added.
When asked about the decision to hold the festival in Canaan this year, Jung said, “Canaan is great because Route 44 and 7 connect providing easy access to everybody. We have 100 artists and patrons coming from far away. We’ve been impressed by the great support from the Town of North Canaan. First Selectman Brian Ohler has been actively supportive of our needs as well as many business owners.”
Looking toward the future, TVOA is seeking to establish a permanent home in the Tri-State region. Their five-year plan is to secure a property where they can continue to grow through indoor and outdoor art shows as well as studio programs specifically tailored to the residents of this region.
“Through our programs such as art festivals, therapeutic art, workshops, master class series, artist residency programs, and summer camps, TVOA will offer entertaining, educational, and self-healing art experiences. Local arts are critical to everyone’s mental and spiritual well-being,” Jung said.
In addition, The Voice of Art offers classes, workshops, and health-related studio art programs for seniors during the day. TVOA is hoping their programs can serve as a second act for seniors.
“Canaan provides what we need, so we’re very happy to be here,” Jung said.
SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.
The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.
There will be free refreshments in the form of brick-oven pizza baked on the spot and soft drinks served by Big Green Truck Pizza. And there will be games and recorded music to add to the festivities.
The Comcast company will bring a mobile showroom with customer service people ready to answer questions, demonstrate products and offer personalized tech help.
Star spangled road trip
FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.
The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.
Of his book promotion appearances, he said he does not like “talking at people.”
“I want to talk with people about their communities.”
Of “50 States of Mind,” he said “the book is the reason to come together and talk about democracy” minus the familiar talking points.
He prefers to concentrate on individuals’ stories.
“There’s not enough storytelling.”
During his trip, he and a couple of friends found themselves in a bar and grill in Cleveland called Skeets.
The clientele was, he discovered, predominantly black sheet metal workers.
The visit was a little awkward at first, but once Bernsten started asking about the neighborhood — and listening attentively to the replies — the atmosphere warmed up.
The customers and the bartender, a woman named Denise, described their community, warts and all.
They told him about a recent incident in the neighborhood, in which a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered. They talked about what it’s like to live with economic and social uncertainty.
“It’s about right now,” one person said.
Bernsten said this episode was one of his favorites “because it shows all sides of a community.”
The book began life as a thesis project at Oxford University, where Bernsten was in graduate school.
Bernsten said he was taken aback when his casually pitched idea of visiting all 50 states, primarily traveling by car and staying with people, not in hotels, was endorsed by the university.
“I didn’t even have a car!”
He used social media to find people willing to host him.
“In two weeks I had places to stay in 42 states.”
After this odyssey, Bernsten drew some conclusions.
One was that the words “politics” or “’democracy’ often mask what is really important to Americans.
“It’s really about their stories being heard.”
And one thing that unites Americans of all stripes?
“People wanted me to see the best of their communities.”
South Kent lax defeats Hoosac
KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.
Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.
Francis Dunham added another goal in the first quarter and established a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals.
The first half ended with another Tatro goal assisted by Will Hughes.
Francis Dunham attacks the Hoosac defense.Lans Christensen
The second half was highlighted by even more aggressive play by South Kent. Their offense was very effectively setting up plays, making good passes and taking scoring shots.
Hughes, Tatro, and Dunham combined for eight more goals and the third quarter ended in a 12-2 lead for the Cardinals.
Hoosac’s offense struggled to string together a strong attack and their infrequent shots were often wide of the goal.
South Kent’s goalie, Duke Nower, was always ready and stopped all the shots on net.
Charley Griffith and Drew Jensen added two more Cardinal goals in the fourth, giving South Kent a gratifying 14-2 victory.
The Cardinals upped the season record to 2-5 in their last home game of the 2024 season.