Artist Talk: Near and Far, a Solo Exhibition by Richard Marr

“It’s a very simple afternoon of kindness,” said event curator Rosemary Joyce. “I think of it like a gardener — you go someplace, you learn how to plant seeds and then you take those seeds home and grow them in your own community. Except these are the seeds of kindness.”

The annual blessing is now entering its fourth year, with each event honoring a different theme. This year’s celebration pays tribute to renowned primatologist and animal behaviorist Jane Goodall.

“Most people know her from her work with primates,” Joyce said, “but she also taught us to understand that animals are sentient creatures — they feel like we feel.”

Joyce pointed to recent scientific studies that scanned dogs’ brains using MRI technology.

“When dogs are presented with the scent of the people they love, the part of their brain that lights up is the exact same part of our brain that responds to love,” she said. “So not only do they love us — dogs love the way we love.”

Unlike larger ceremonial blessings often held around the feast of St. Francis, Rhinebeck’s blessing is much more personalized.

“This is not where everyone gathers and gets blessed all at once,” Joyce said. “This is individual and hands-on. You walk up to Pastor Jim Miller, and he talks to you and your animal.”

Past participants have brought everything from dogs and cats to chickens, parrots, reptiles and even an iguana “draped around someone like a scarf,” Joyce recalled.

The event also features more than a dozen rescue and animal welfare groups, each bringing “ambassador animals” for visitors to meet.

Among the most anticipated returning guests is Lazarus, a 9-year-old Eurasian eagle owl with a six-foot wingspan.

“He’s the wow factor,” Joyce said. “I watched a father hustling his two boys to leave last year because they had another appointment. I told him, ‘If you haven’t seen what’s over there, you haven’t seen this event.’ He walked over, looked at Lazarus, and his mouth just dropped open. The little boy came out in him.”

Other participants include rescue horses from the Southlands Foundation, adoptable dogs from Animal Farm Foundation, reptiles from Two by Two Animal Haven, small animals from 4-H and rescued farm animals from Hope Farm Animal Sanctuary, including Rosie, a 200-pound potbellied pig.

Joyce said one of her favorite aspects of the event is watching it create unexpected connections.

“I’m always amazed that people who would never talk to each other on the street are suddenly sitting on the lawn talking like old friends,” she said. “Animals are great catalysts for human connection.”

This year’s rabies clinic, provided by HVARS, adds a critical public service component.

Rabies vaccinations are required by New York state law for all dogs, cats and domestic ferrets by four months of age. Owners who fail to comply can face fines of up to $200.

“A lot of people don’t realize that,” Joyce said. “And they also don’t realize how affordable this clinic makes it.”

Vaccinations are free for Dutchess County residents with proof of residency and $15 per pet for non-residents. Vaccines are valid for three years with proof of prior vaccination, or one year without it.

Microchipping will also be available for $45, and one-year distemper vaccines for $25.

“It’s the size of a grain of rice,” Joyce said of the microchips. “It’s tiny, safe, affordable and permanent. If your pet is lost or stolen, all someone has to do is scan it.”

She noted that the service can be especially important as pet thefts have risen in recent years.

The clinic was made possible through a donation from the Estate of Charles Svatek, whom Joyce described as someone “known for true acts of kindness and a loving desire to make the world better for all living creatures.”

For Joyce, the event reflects a larger message about compassion — for animals and for each other.

“If this event does anything,” she said, “I hope it reminds people that kindness ripples outward.”

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at hvars.org, though walk-ins will be accepted as space permits. Dogs must be leashed; cats and ferrets must be in carriers. The event will be held rain or shine.