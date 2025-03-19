Arts center receives IWWC approval

The aging facade of the structure currently standing at 1 Low Road. Beardsley Pond Brook, the stream in question in the IWWC application, lies in a steep ravine below the driveway on the left.

Alec Linden
environment

Arts center receives IWWC approval

SHARON — An application for a gallery, office and retail space in Sharon has been approved by the Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission after the applicant, local nonprofit Low Road Sharon, downscaled and revised its plans to account for impacts to a nearby stream.

Low Road Sharon will manage an artist’s colony on renowned painter Jasper Johns’ Sharon estate after his passing, a project which was received favorably by Sharon’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2017.

The new development is planned to be constructed at 1, 15 and 29 Low Rd., adjacent to the North Main Street shopping plaza. The property is owned by Low Road Sharon, but is not continuous with the painter’s estate.

A Feb. 10 public hearing enabled commissioners and members of the public to offer their input on issues such as erosion control, invasive species management, and noise and traffic disturbances due to construction. The IWWC decided to table the issue until its March 10 regular meeting, where it resumed the conversation.

At the meeting, Commissioner Mike Dudek expressed his desire for oversight, “specifically in relation to herbicide use” and storm water management practices relating to the project, a sentiment which several other commission members echoed.

Commissioner William Trowbridge motioned that the application be approved with conditions, opening the floor for the commission to deliberate the resolution.

The final conditions of approval were that the planting plan replace a foreign species with a native one, and that the applicant hire an agent to monitor all plantings, storm water runoff contingencies and general maintenance of the construction. The resolution also stipulated that the storm water drainage system specifically be monitored bi-monthly for a period of five years, with regular reports to IWWC.

Dudek reiterated the importance of keeping tabs on the development: “Storm water systems and herbicide spraying will affect that stream big time.”

Commission alternate Colin Malone said that “overall the plan is a significant improvement over what’s there right now,” referring to several old and unkempt buildings currently lying vacant on the property.

More details surrounding the construction specifics will be made public once the group submits an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which is likely in the next several months.

environment

Latest News

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery
One of a dozen artists participating in the Northlight Art Center’s 14th annual student exhibit is Cathleen Halloran, above, who paused for a photo by one of her several works on display. The opening reception at the Sharon Historical Society’s Gallery on Saturday, March 15, brought out a robust group of local art fans.
Leila Hawken

Fans of fine art filed into the Sharon Historical Society’s gallery on Saturday, March 15, for the opening reception of student works from the Northlight Art Center in Amenia, New York.

Northlight was founded in Sharon by Pieter Lefferts in 2010 and later moved to Amenia. This is the 14th year of the annual student exhibit.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

Tess Marks as Little Sally and Jackson Olson as Officer Lockstock in the Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of "Urinetown."

Tom Brown

Last week’s Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of “Urinetown” featured strong performances and superb choreography.

The remodeled auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School made a big difference as well. New seats were a welcome addition, and the increased technical capability meant that the show was flawless from a production point of view.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge

Lety Marcos

Tucked away on Under Mountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts, The Stagecoach Tavern dates back to the mid-18th century and offers fine dining in an enchanted setting. It also serves as the portal into the Race Brook Lodge, which harbors unique spaces for entertainment, lodging and wellness.

Intimate outdoor gathering areas are illuminated by strings of lights. A cluster of mid-century bungalows can be rented by guests who come to spend the weekend and attend concerts and retreats, which typically take place in the barns farther back in the woods.

Keep ReadingShow less
entertainment