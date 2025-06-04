GMF leads bug count to determine stream health

Tom Fahsbender, right, directs stream testers in Great Mountain Forest May 31.

Patrick L. Sullivan
environment

GMF leads bug count to determine stream health

FALLS VILLAGE — One way to determine if a stream has trout in it is to fish it, either with rod and reel, or by electrofishing, in which a section is zapped with electricity and stunned fish float to the surface, where they can be quickly cataloged before they get their wits back and swim away.

The other way is to look at the local environment. Trout need cold, clear, oxygenated water, and they need bugs to eat. If these conditions are met, then the habitat probably supports trout.

This was the plan along Wangum Brook in Great Mountain Forest on the Falls Village side on Saturday, May 31.

Educator Tom Fahsbender met at the GMF barn on Canaan Mountain Road with a group of adults and high school students for a quick briefing at 9 a.m.

He explained that he had performed the same survey in the same spot about 10 years ago with a different group of volunteers.

The work is part of a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection program called Riffle Bioassessment by Volunteers.

The surveys, conducted by similar groups of volunteers statewide, look for streams and rivers with no known pollution sensitivities, a year-round flow, plenty of riffles, no dams, and relatively shallow so the volunteers can get in and out without too much trouble.

Fahsbender said he will submit the information gathered by the group to DEEP, which will include it in the next update of the health of the state’s streams.

Of particular interest were macroinvertebrates, such as may flies, caddis flies, stone flies and dobson flies — also known as hellgrammites.

Fahsbender said the presence of these insects is used as “a proxy for water quality.”

“If it’s too warm or polluted or not oxygenated, these organisms won’t live there.”

“You don’t have to be a scientist,” he emphasized.

“It all comes from fly-fishing,” he added. Fly anglers know about the different insects that make up a trout’s diet, and use artificial imitations of real bugs to catch trout.

The surveys must be done the same way, with the same equipment. Fahsbender brandished a kick net with a rectangular business end of 18 x 14 inches and a fine mesh net.

As a bonus, the handle end serves as a wading staff as the volunteer enters the often slippery stream.

The procedure went like this.Each team — there were two teams of two people and one team of three on this occasion — selected a riffle and two areas within the riffle to sample.

Prior to entering the stream each team got about an inch of water into a smallish plastic storage bin and stashed it securely along the bank.

Once in the stream, one person held the net steady in the flow while the other spent two minutes just upstream of the net, picking up rocks and scrubbing them with their hands.

Cali Hoehne held the net steady while her mother Keri scrubbed insects off rocks.Patrick L. Sullivan

Fahsbender said this is necessary to dislodge the insects, which often cling quite stubbornly to the rocks.The sampler spent a minute stirring the streambed with a foot to dislodge anything that might have escaped the first procedure.

Then the gunk in the net was carefully emptied into the storage bin.

Just to make everything more exciting, it rained off and on during the collection period. And young Jackson Davis lost the felt sole from one of his hip boots.

The somewhat soggy crew then drove back up the hill to the GMF barn to examine their samples.

As expected, this involved a lot of separating stream matter — leaves, moss — and bugs. Sometimes a bug was lurking in the stream matter.

Bugs were then transferred into ice cube trays with a bit of water to keep them happy.

Kurt and Jonas Johnson from North Canaan — and Housatonic Valley Regional High School — found a prize: a cased caddis fly.

“It was coming out when we found it but it went back in” observed Jonas.

Jackson Davis, his mother Barb, and Julia Reinert nabbed a stonefly. The Davises are from Canton and Reinert from Winsted. The teens, along with a member of team number three, Cali Hoehne of Torrington, are in the agriculture education program at Northwestern Regional High School.

Cali’s mother Keri rounded out the third team. She displayed considerable rock-scrubbing skills.

Fahsbender scooted around the room, keeping an eye on things and reacting to the occasional cries of triumph. It was a pleasant scene.

For more information on the RBV program, see portal.ct.gov/deep/water/inland-water-monitoring/riffle-bioassessment-by-volunteers-rbv

environment

Latest News

HVRHS Today - June 2025

HVRHS Today - June 2025

Download directly

Angela Derrico Carabine

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

Keep ReadingShow less
film screening

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit