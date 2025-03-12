Barbara Benedict Bartram
obituaries

Barbara Benedict Bartram

SHARON, Conn. — Barbara Benedict Bartram, 95, of Sharon, died March 3, 2025, at home.

She was born in Sharon on April 30, 1929, the daughter of Maynard and Nina (Juckett) Bartram, and was a lifelong resident.

She was employed by Southern New England Telephone Company for 34 years, in Sharon until dial service began in 1953, then in Canaan and Torrington.

Barbara was a former historian, deacon, and clerk of Sharon Congregational Church, and a member since 1939. She was a Past Master of Taghhannuck Grange; Past Matron of Rose Chapter #14, Order of the Eastern Star, and a former O.E.S. grand officer and grand representative; member of Sharon Historical Society, Telephone Pioneers, and Backyard Beekeepers.

She is survived by her nieces; Carey Meltzer (Harland) and Amy Bartram; nephew Peter Bartram; Jon Noyes, husband of her late niece Sarah; many great- and great-great nephews and nieces; cousins John Bartram (Anne), Laura Bartram, and Carolyn Bushey, and extended family. She was predeceased by her brother Maynard Bartram, his wife Jeannette, and niece Sarah Noyes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Sharon Congregational Church. Private interment.

Memorial donations may be made to Sharon Congregational Church, PO Box 6, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

obituaries

Latest News

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
government

Dan Howe’s time machine

Dan Howe’s time machine
Dan Howe at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Natalia Zukerman

“Every picture begins with just a collection of good shapes,” said painter and illustrator Dan Howe, standing amid his paintings and drawings at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The exhibit, which opened on Friday, March 7, and runs through April 10, spans decades and influences, from magazine illustration to portrait commissions to imagined worlds pulled from childhood nostalgia. The works — some luminous and grand, others intimate and quiet — show an artist whose technique is steeped in history, but whose sensibility is wholly his own.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, and trained at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Howe’s artistic foundation was built on rigorous, old-school principles. “Back then, art school was like boot camp,” he recalled. “You took figure drawing five days a week, three hours a day. They tried to weed people out, but it was good training.” That discipline led him to study under Tom Lovell, a renowned illustrator from the golden age of magazine art. “Lovell always said, ‘No amount of detail can save a picture that’s commonplace in design.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Jon Kopita reading between the lines at the David M. Hunt Library.

Natalia Zukerman

Jon Kopita’s work, with its repetitive, meticulous hand-lettering, is an exercise in obsession. Through repetition, words become something else entirely — more texture than text. Meaning at once fades and expands as lines, written over and over, become a meditation, a form of control that somehow liberates.

“I’m a rule follower, so I like rules, but I also like breaking them,” said Kopita, as we walked through his current exhibit, on view at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village until March 20.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit