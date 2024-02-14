Barnett Epstein

SOUTH KENT — Barnett Epstein, 81, of South Kent, formerly of New York, New York, passed away on Jan. 29, 2024, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Daniel and Marion (Thompson) Epstein of Amenia, New York. Following his graduation from Webutuck High School, Barnett continued his education at Manhattan College in New York, receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree. He later attended Yale Drama School and finished his Master’s Degree in Theatre at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. His love of the theatre led him back to New York and a decades-long career on Broadway as a stagehand and proud union member of IATSE Local One, New York, New York. It was backstage that he met his future wife, Nancy Schaefer, and they married in 1989.

Upon his retirement in 2008, Barnett and Nancy settled in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut, not far from family, friends and his beloved Amenia, where he pursued his interest in family genealogy and indulged his love of reading and the New York Yankees.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Epstein is survived by his brother, James Epstein of Conway, South Carolina, and his sister, Mary Ann Epstein (Greg Baldaccini) of Ossining, New York, and their families. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Epstein of Amenia.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

