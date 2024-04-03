Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Latest News
Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24
A total eclipse in Montana in 1979.Joe Rao
Tuning into the solar eclipse
By now everyone is tuning to the “Solar Eclipse Totality Pathway” places to be and view with special lenses where the moon blocks the view of the sun.
That is possible because the sun at 93 million miles away is 400 times farther away from the Earth than the moon is which is 238,900 miles away. The moon looks bigger because it is closer and can block the sun (partially or totally.)
Many people are tuning into the ‘energy and messages’ about what this means from a variety of sources. We could each dream up our own version or journal what feelings and healing we could be experience or hope to with online or other resources. Say to one another and oneself “all of you is welcome here (not to condone harm but to land the feelings and move toward peace.) Let’s live with hope and help for healing!
The thoughts, stories and actions of the past can inform everyone about choices for each moment and inner focus for healing, forgiveness of self and others and guidance to safety and respect.
The offerings such as BatteredMothersCustodyConference.org advocate for safety for victims (of any gender but generally Moms are More at Risk) and DomesticShelters.org has education for everyone to chart a course toward planning for safety over the lifespan.
Let’s look up and network in new ways, protecting rights and ways to plan for shared success. EdAdvance.org adult ed programs can be a helpful way to do that with Social Networking zoom and in person sessions for the MA/NY CT area and much more!
Catherine Palmer Paton
Falls Village
Appreciating ‘non-adopter’ viewpoint
As a check writer, land-line phone user, reader of a daily and weekly newspapers, I appreciated M.A Duca’s article “Confessions of a Non-Adopter” speaking for all my “faults.” Oh yes, eyebrows constantly being raised by my children and grandchildren, but c’est la vie, life is good.
Peter Smith
Taconic
Editor’s Note: Last week we chronicled a day in the life of a newspaper truck driver delivering The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, focused on Wednesdays. In this installment, we learn about the Thursday deliveries.
On Thursday morning, with much less preparatory work, Brian Murphy and I are quick out of the blocks. By 10 a.m. we are usually at the West Cornwall Post Office exchanging a few minutes of banter with Mariah and her colleague, nicknamed “the Swede” because of his Scandinavian roots. Mariah is the jokester, the Swede her foil. She’s always saying goofy things, making funny faces and tittering “tee hee hee”; he’s more restrained.
Driving south on Route 7 from West Cornwall to Cornwall Bridge along the winding Housatonic is always a scenic joy. But on a sunny day and after a heavy rainfall, when the river is swollen and moving swiftly and light dances exuberantly on its wavelets, it is almost heavenly. All it takes is the sighting of a fly fisherman casting his line to seal the deal.
From Cornwall Bridge we continue south to South Kent without stopping. There we deliver a small bundle of Lakeville Journals to the Bulls Bridge Country Store, a small family-run grocery that caters to hikers from the Appalachian Trail. Aku, the proprietor, originally from Gujarat, India, always greets us enthusiastically. When we first met her she was reserved and reticent, but now words pour forth from her to us in a torrent. I like to poke fun at her but she gives as good as she gets.
Ordinarily, we advance along our circuit path without backtracking. However, the stretch between Cornwall Bridge and South Kent is an exception to this rule. We drive it in both directions. So, after finishing with Bulls Bridge Market we do a U-turn and drive north to Kent.
In Kent our first stop is at Kent Convenience, a filling station/convenience store situated at the major intersection in the middle of town, across from the monument to the Civil War. Lately, I’ve been invited to a couple of free coffees by Romial, one of two Sri Lankans who work there, and this time is no different. It’s a nice gesture, of course, but I don’t want him to think it’s necessary. “I appreciate your generosity,” I say to him, “but please don’t let me become an imposition.”
“No worries,” he smiles. But as he does, Arvind, the other Sri Lankan and manager, sticks in his head and interjects in deadpan: “You became an imposition long ago!” I roll my eyes. Ever since I bet him one penny that Argentina would win the World Cup and won, he looks for every opportunity to get even with a good-natured dig.
North of Kent, in the small town of Cornwall, we stop at the post office staffed by a solitary postal worker. She and I have developed a greeting ritual. As I pass through the vestibule, I call out her name — Vic-to-ria-aaaa!!!! — and as I come into her area she calls out mine — Geo-ffreeey!!!! It’s silly but we both get a kick out of it. It started when we wanted to remember each other’s name. And then it took on a life of its own. The funny thing is, now that I know her better, I know that she’d rather be called Tory.
Names are interesting. You can’t say enough about the value of learning someone’s name. Arguably, learning a person’s name is the first step to building any kind of a relationship.
Speaking of names, I have to say a word about Kumal, one of the cashiers at the Shell station/convenience store in Winsted, Connecticut, where we stop much later in our Thursday run.
Hailing from Hyderabad in northwestern India, Kumal is a hulking and intimidating man the size of an NFL offensive lineman. I remember the first time I met him. I was counting newspaper returns and he calls to me from across the store in heavily accented English: “Business is good!?”
I didn’t know what he meant, as we’d only sold a few papers that week and he must have known that — but I dared not challenge him. As I walked to the counter to submit my invoice, he repeated himself, “Business is good!?” I smiled and shrugged my shoulders and gave him the invoice to sign and pay. Now that I know him a little better, I know that this is just one of his stock, tongue-in-cheek questions, designed to keep me on my toes and get a reaction.
Because we travel across such a broad expanse of rural geography, past farmland and woodland, there can be a long drive between stops.
On Wednesday the average distance between stops is 2.5 miles; on Thursday it is 6 miles. The three of us as drivers — Adam Williams, Brian and I — have become quite adept at filling in the time during those intervals, Usually with a podcast or a playlist and sometimes with a bite to eat. All of us try to bring if not a packed lunch then snacks that we can nibble on throughout the day.
In the two years that I’ve been driving there have been no major mishaps.
No accidents, no flat tires, no getting locked out of the van with the engine running, but there have been a few close calls. The greatest danger seems to be vehicles that pull out in front of you at the last moment, often without looking. This seems to happen with increasing frequency.
You’d think that spending 6 to 8 hours in a small van with a fellow driver week after week would be a challenging experience. And I’d be lying to say that we haven’t had our moments. But all in all, despite differences in age, background and personality, we enjoy each other’s company and end each workday tired but in good humor. What matters most, I think, is that we appreciate our job, relish the opportunity to drive across such lovely countryside, and look for ways to keep it interesting. And it doesn’t hurt that we are open, flexible and easy going. Or that each of us likes to share stories, learn about new things and try to solve the problems of the world.
On Thursday, the day ends — as does the week — with a stop at Farmer’s Wife, a cozy country restaurant and specialty deli with only a few tables, in Ancramdale. It’s always tricky getting there before the restaurant’s 3 p.m. closing. But even when we’re a little late, Lisa and her team are often still there, cleaning up or preparing food for a catered event. Lisa has a buoyant personality and, no matter how hard her day, always remains upbeat. I can expect a warm greeting from her when I arrive. I can also expect a little ribbing: “I hope you have change today!” she’ll joke, as she reaches into her cash register drawer to pay me, knowing that I hardly ever carry change. Truth is, apart from an instance or two, I never need it.
So, as you can see, the life of a driver, lived every Wednesday and Thursday, is richer than you probably imagined. Yes, our primary function, our reason for being, is to deliver each week’s newspapers to post offices and retail account locations quickly and efficiently. And yes, much of what we do is load and unload, stop and go, say hello and say goodbye. But would you have guessed how much fun we had in the process? How many interesting places and beautiful faces we came across? How we were able to make a potentially mindless job into an intellectually stimulating and socially rewarding one?
It’s another Wednesday morning. The truck from the printer pulls into the driveway at The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News offices in Falls Village, with Lenny at the wheel, and I rush to open the storage garage door for him.
When he’s backed up to within feet of it he stops and emerges from the cab. No matter what the temperature, hot or cold, Lenny is always dressed in shorts, sneakers and sunglasses, and today is no exception.
Lenny lowers the truck’s lift gate and unfolds its platform extension so that it almost touches the edge of the garage floor. “You sure that’s going to do it?” I ask, just to get a rise out of him. Lenny then presses a button that drops the platform flush to the floor, chuckling as he does. As I maneuver a skid jack into place to receive the first newspapers, I think to myself, I’ll miss that big hair and full-faced beard big time when he transfers to the night shift.
Reassessing how we punish domestic violence
Michelle Horton told the story of her sister’s experience surviving domestic violence and subsequent incarceration during a book talk at Scoville Memorial Library on March 27.
SALISBURY — “Nikki’s lifelong belief that she had to hide is rooted in a cultural truth that, in fact, your truth is not always safe, and you’re not always going to be believed,” said author Michelle Horton of her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of years of domestic violence who was ultimately incarcerated for killing her abuser.
Horton was presenting her new book, “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds,” at an event at The Scoville Library on Wednesday, March 27.
It was put on in conjunction with Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for victims of relationship violence, and the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee, a collective of Addimando’s friends and advocates who built a national grassroots movement to repeal, repair and end the harms of criminalizing domestic abuse survivors.
Nicole Addimando is the central figure of Horton’s book, a breathtaking account of the high-profile case in which Addimando was sentenced to life for the killing of her long-time abuser.
Overnight, Horton became the caregiver for Addimando’s two small children, Ben and Faye, while also raising her own son, Noah, as she embarked on the battle of a lifetime against the criminal justice system.
In September 2017, Addimando shot and killed her domestic partner, Christopher Grover, in an act of self-defense. In April 2019, Addimando was convicted of second-degree murder and gun possession.
Despite an abundance of evidence to corroborate the years of abuse Addimando endured, the prosecution instead relied on harmful fallacies, domestic violence myths, character assassination, victim blaming and unsubstantiated claims to make their case.
But perhaps most disturbingly, prior to Addimando’s sentencing, New York passed the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, which specifically authorized reductions in sentences for domestic-violence survivors when the abuse they suffered “was a significant contributing factor to the defendant’s criminal behavior.”
Judge Edward McLoughlin, an elected judge still serving on Dutchess County’s Supreme and County Courts, presided in Addimando’s case, and ruled instead that the case did not meet the requirements of a reduced sentence because she “could have left her abuser.”
On February 11, 2020, Judge McLoughlin sentenced Addimando to 19-years-to-life, plus 15 years, plus 5 years post supervision.
After a year of advocacy, in June 2021, an appeals court struck down the ruling, and Addimando’s sentence was reduced to 7.5 years. She was released from prison in January 2024 and is currently on parole and living with her sister in Poughkeepsie.
In the U.S., three women die every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner, and the myth of “just leaving” is not possible. A commonly referenced statistic among domestic violence advocates is that victims make an average of seven attempts to leave an abusive relationship.
Leaving isn’t a single event. Rather, it’s a complex process that necessitates meticulous preparation and groundwork.
Decades of research, including a groundbreaking femicide study from 2003, by Jacquelyn Campbell, and a three-country study from 1993, by Margo Wilson and Martin Daly, show that the most dangerous time for a victim is when she is leaving the relationship.
After Horton’s reading of a moving passage from the book that underscored the trauma experienced by Addimando and her family, an audience member expressed shock that Addimando was “hiding in plain sight to most of her family and friends.”
The audience member then went on to ask what could be done to “encourage people to be more courageous in seeing and helping victims and what can be done to encourage victims to reach out to broader support?”
Virginia Gold, director of client services at Project Sage responded by noting that the current social environment emphasizes enabling the victim to make different choices.
She explained that this was a way of blaming or putting the onus on the victim of domestic violence, which “creates a context in which someone hears the unspoken messages that they are the one who has to fix this thing happening to them, as opposed to the idea that we are responsible for shifting our assumptions about how relationships should work.”
She said, “one of the reasons that we talk about social change [is that this] erases the responsibility that we need to hold for perpetrators and the conversation that we need to have that identifies the kinds of behaviors that are condoned, ignored, rationalized, or allowed to continue.”
The next question from the audience was an impassioned plea that received rousing applause: “How do we go about getting this judge off the bench?” referring to Judge McLoughlin.
Horton responded, “We need voters in Dutchess County to spread the word because he will be up for reelection in 2025.
“It’s an elected position so we can vote him out of power. It is possible.”
Judge McLoughlin is also a professor of criminal law at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, where some students are petitioning to terminate his role due to his handling of Addimando’s case.
Among the list of grievances against the judge is perpetuation of harmful myths about domestic violence. The petition asks: “How can the college claim to ‘foster a safe living and learning environment for all’ when someone with such a fundamental, well-documented lack of understanding about domestic violence is allowed to shape the minds of young people?” There are currently 812 signatures on the petition. Marist declined to comment.
A staff member of Judge McLoughlin’s chambers said that because the case is still considered pending, McLoughlin is not able to comment.