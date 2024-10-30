Sample ballot for 2024 election

Latest News
'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.
“I’ve always been interested in all kinds of visual media,” said Levine who also acts as a consultant to The Triplex in Great Barrington. “In my prior life I worked in the film business as an executive so photography seems like a natural extension of my interest in film,” Levine explained.
The exhibit will be curated by teacher and art department chair Paul Banevicius with Levine’s assistance and aims to offer “the community at large” a rare opportunity to experience this extensive and diverse collection. “It’s an opportunity to see a lot disparate work in one setting,” said Levine.
Opening is Nov. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.
The Norfolk Library hosted a unique shakuhachi performance on Sunday, Oct. 27 from expert players Kodō Araki VI and Ralph Samuelson.
The shakuhachi is a bamboo Japanese flute which originated in Buddhist temples as a meditation tool in the 17th century. Araki is one in a long line of shakuhachi masters — his given name is Hanzaburō after his great-great-grandfather who is a legendary figure in the instrument’s history, and who made the instrument Araki played on Sunday.
The name he performs under — Kodō — is a professional title that designates the head of the family’s shakuhachi guild, which is the oldest in Japan. Araki inherited the name at his father’s retirement in 2009.
Eileen Fitzgibbons, events coordinator at the Norfolk Library, emphasized to the crowd that this would be an unusual and rare performance while introducing the performers. “I feel so honored that this music will grace our walls,” she said.
The instrument itself is deceptively dynamic, at times bold and commanding while other times fluttering and delicate. The music was distinctly somber and contemplative, consisting of long, drawn out tones and lilting melodies, accented by occasional flutters and trills.
The duo played five pieces, consisting of traditional pieces composed by monks known as honkyoku and several of Araki’s own compositions. The titles of the works were uniformly naturalistic, evoking deer bleating in the forest and leaves fluttering down on a cold evening.
“All the best Japanese music seems to be composed about the autumn,” Araki said.
Araki noted that the shakuhachi tradition is unique in that “it’s not musical in origin,” but rather is rooted in Buddhist meditation practices. The instrument became musically popular in the mid-18th century in large part due to Araki’s great-great grandfather Kodō II, he said, who fought to preserve the tradition when the instrument was outlawed during the Meiji Restoration.
Araki is based near Seattle, but has performed at the Norfolk Library several times before, and expressed his gratitude to the Library for hosting the performance. He said he’ll be back with Samuelson “whenever they’ll have us.”
In commemoration of Veterans Day, the Norfolk Library is hosting a short series of documentary films called “Covering Conflict – Journalists on the Ground”. The first film, "Dateline Saigon," will be shown on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. with an introduction and Q&A by Mark Erder.
Directed by Thomas D. Herman and narrated by Sam Waterston, the film tells the inspiring story of a small group of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists including David Halberstam, Neil Sheehan, Malcolm Browne, Peter Arnett, and the photojournalist Horst Faas, who fought to report a truth that was vastly different from the rosy White House version during the early years of the Vietnam War.
Dateline-Saigon is Herman’s directorial debut. Previously, Herman was a co-producer of the Emmy-award winning feature film Live From Baghdad starring Michael Keaton and Helena Bonham-Carter. Before that, Herman was a freelance producer for CNN as well as a correspondent for National Public Radio.
Herman received a BA with honors from the University of Pennsylvania and continued his education at Harvard, Oxford, and Northeastern Universities.
When he’s in between films, Herman practices law in Boston. “Being a lawyer helps me pay the bills while I pursue my passion, filmmaking,” he says.
Co-producer of Dateline Saigon Bestor Cram, served as a Marine Lieutenant in Vietnam from 1968-69. What Cram witnessed stood in contrast to the official White House account.
“The White House lie that the war was going well was part of ever-increasing propaganda. Military officials believed I had become a traitor by joining the anti-war movement, both while I was in the military and after I had been honorably discharged, and for my work with VVAW (Vietnam Veterans Against The War). They expressed concerns that I was abetting the enemy. I represented a fundamental challenge to their belief structure,” Cram says.
An established producer, director, and cinematographer of non-fiction films for television and museums, Cram helped Herman develop the story line for Dateline Saigon.
“Tom Herman and I worked together in shaping the narrative structure and editorial approach that shaped what the film is today. We worked on keeping the focus on the early reporting of the war as it became a foundational lens in which the press continued to reveal the ‘ground truth’. The archival material reflects the ideas and stories the journalists offered in their interviews. Although they are recollections, the eloquent capacity of each of the journalists reveals their intimate experience of bearing witness,” Cram says.
Dateline Saigon will be followed by a Q & A with Jim Sterba and Francis Fitzgerald, moderated by Mark Erder. Sterba has been a war and national correspondent for more than four decades, first for The New York Times and then for The Wall Street Journal. As a 26 year old journalist covering the war in Vietnam in 1969, he realized he was witnessing a reality greatly from the official US military narrative.
“As the newest of four New York Times reporters, I attended daily briefings and wrote the daily war story. I attributed to US and South Vietnam briefers what they told us. I also reported what dissidents in the military and elsewhere told me,” he says.
“Gradually, as I got to spend more time in the field, my skepticism grew. Nixon’s ‘Vietnamization’ program was kicking in, turning the war over to South Vietnamese units, but hundreds of US troops were dying weekly, mostly draftees,” he adds.
After two years covering the war on the ground, Sterba grew more skeptical of US foreign policy. He reflects on how press coverage affected public opinion and how that contrasts from the access journalists are granted today.
“Reporters had great freedom in Vietnam. We could go anywhere, unescorted, hitchhike on helicopters and airplanes, and were welcomed, especially by combat troops, to see for ourselves. No censorship whatsoever. The military would try to shape stories by putting out their versions, often sanitized, but that didn’t stop us. After Vietnam the Pentagon clamped down, restricting access, requiring escorts, delaying sending stories out of the war zone,” Sterba says.
Francis Fitzgerald, who is married to Sterba, received the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the Bancroft Prize for her first book "Fire in the Lake: the Vietnamese and the Americans in Vietnam" (1972).
At the age of 25, Fitzgerald went to Vietnam in 1966 and returned twice in the early 1970s. As a freelance writer, she did not have to adhere to official briefings, known as “the five o’clock follies” for their overly positive tone.
“Having read Bernard Fall, Jean Lacouture and other French writers, I began as a skeptic. Witnessing the destruction of the villages and the horrifying casualties at Vietnamese civilian hospitals, I ended up passionately anti-war,” Fitzgerald says.
"Fire in the Lake" was the first major history of Vietnam and American involvement by an American author. It explores Vietnamese history and culture and argues that the lack of understanding by the U.S. military ultimately doomed American efforts.
“I never understood why Johnson et al put such faith in the domino theory, except they seemed to know nothing about the different cultures and world-views in Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia,” Fitzgerald says.
In her book, Fitzgerald argued that American values were incompatible with Vietnam’s values, culture, agrarian economy, and long history of warfare with France and China.
Regarding the role of journalists and the resurgence of authoritarianism today, Fitzgerald says, “Journalists shape opinion as much now as in Vietnam, but the Middle East is much more difficult for them to cover. Many have died since the U.S.-Iraq war began, and some are dying now in the Gaza strip and in Lebanon. Demagogues and ‘fake news’ have always existed. The task for journalists has always been how to counter them.”
To register, go to: norfolklibrary.org/events
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the firehouse in Amenia hosted a fall craft and vendor sale to benefit the Amenia Fire Co Auxiliary. Local makers, bakers, crafters, knitters, painters, jewelry makers, and creators of all kinds gathered inside the firehouse on Mechanic Street for some early holiday shopping fun. The event was organized by Amenia resident Stacie Wilson and was in place of the regular December craft fair.