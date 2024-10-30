Sample ballot for 2024 election
Sample ballot from portal.ct.gov
elections

Sample ballot for 2024 election

Cornwall’s 2024 ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. A voter registration session will be held statewide Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at town halls.

elections

Latest News

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photographs from Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Berkshire School.

Provided

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography

Norfolk Library hosts traditional Japanese flautists

Norfolk Library hosts traditional Japanese flautists

Araki and Samuelson performed at Norfolk Library Sunday, Oct. 27.

Alec Linden

The Norfolk Library hosted a unique shakuhachi performance on Sunday, Oct. 27 from expert players Kodō Araki VI and Ralph Samuelson.

The shakuhachi is a bamboo Japanese flute which originated in Buddhist temples as a meditation tool in the 17th century. Araki is one in a long line of shakuhachi masters — his given name is Hanzaburō after his great-great-grandfather who is a legendary figure in the instrument’s history, and who made the instrument Araki played on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Covering Conflict: documentary film series at The Norfolk Library (part one)

Covering Conflict: documentary film series at The Norfolk Library (part one)

"Dateline Saigon" will be followed by a Q&A with Jim Sterba and Francis Fitzgerald at Norfolk Library Nov. 8

Provided

In commemoration of Veterans Day, the Norfolk Library is hosting a short series of documentary films called “Covering Conflict – Journalists on the Ground”. The first film, "Dateline Saigon," will be shown on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. with an introduction and Q&A by Mark Erder.

Directed by Thomas D. Herman and narrated by Sam Waterston, the film tells the inspiring story of a small group of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists including David Halberstam, Neil Sheehan, Malcolm Browne, Peter Arnett, and the photojournalist Horst Faas, who fought to report a truth that was vastly different from the rosy White House version during the early years of the Vietnam War.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Craft and vendor sale to benefit Amenia Fire Company

Craft and vendor sale to benefit Amenia Fire Company

Shoppers enjoy the crafts fair in Amenia.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the firehouse in Amenia hosted a fall craft and vendor sale to benefit the Amenia Fire Co Auxiliary. Local makers, bakers, crafters, knitters, painters, jewelry makers, and creators of all kinds gathered inside the firehouse on Mechanic Street for some early holiday shopping fun. The event was organized by Amenia resident Stacie Wilson and was in place of the regular December craft fair.

community