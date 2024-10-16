Meet the candidates 2024

The Lakeville Journal asked candidates for Connecticut’s Senate District 30 and House District 64 to respond to the following prompts. CT-30 includes the towns of Brookfield, Canaan (Falls Village), Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Litchfield, Morris, New Milford, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon, Winchester, Warren and part of Torrington. CT-64 includes the towns of Canaan (Falls Village), Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon and Washington.









Provided

Justin Potter (D)

Challenging CT-30 State Senator

Profile

I grew up on a dairy farm in Washington, Conn., and graduated from Shepaug in 1998. After graduating from Cornell University in 2002 with a degree in economics, I moved to New York and started an e-commerce business in 2005, which I still run. I married my junior year prom date from Shepaug, Claire, and we now live in Kent with our two young kids. I serve as the President of Kent Affordable Housing, as an alternate on the Kent ZBA, and volunteer at the Kent Food Bank.

Why are you the best person for the job?

Growing up on the farm, I learned at a very young age that if there’s a problem, you don’t complain about it — you get to work fixing it. I’m eager to start addressing the many challenges we face. I consider myself a “practical Democrat,” which means not letting ideological or partisan lines get in the way of solutions, carefully considering the costs and tradeoffs associated with pursuing important goals, and being willing to say no to vocal interest groups, if that’s what is needed for the greater good.

My background working on housing in NWCT will be very helpful as the legislature tackles this key issue. So much housing policy, current and proposed, doesn’t address the needs and realities of our rural towns.

As someone who has started and runs a small business, I’m well suited to address the challenges and advocate for the interests of small businesses.

Finally, I’d give the region a voice in the Senate majority to make sure our issues are heard and we get the resources we need.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

We need to address our affordability crisis, maintain fiscal discipline, and protect Connecticut from the fallout of what’s happening at the federal level. On affordability, housing is a big part of it, and I believe we can address our needs while working with local control of zoning, and continuing to preserve open space. We also need to address the tax burden, and the cost of utilities, childcare, healthcare and everything else that contributes to the cost of living.

How will you reflect the values of the Northwest Corner?

NWCT has always been moderate, as have I. I’m a practical Democrat. I believe in fiscal discipline, as well as common sense gun safety, and reproductive freedom. Growing up, we were represented by moderate, pro-choice elected officials - and many of them were Republicans. We’re in a new era now. My opponent praised JD Vance in multiple interviews, and served as a delegate for Trump this summer. He’s taken a hard right turn. I’m the one candidate reflecting our region’s moderate values.













Provided

Stephen G. Harding (R)

Incumbent CT-30 State Senator

Profile

I am a near lifelong resident of the 30th District. I am married to my wife, Kelly, a New Milford school teacher. We have two children: Carter, 6, and Piper, 3. I volunteer in many local organizations and a coach locally for both youth baseball and football. I am an Attorney. I previously served on the Brookfield Board of Ed, served as a State Representative from 2015-2023 and was elected to my first term as State Senator, representing the entirety of the Northwest Corner, in 2022.

Why are you the best person for the job?

I believe it is imperative that our local community has a voice in Hartford that will always put our neighbors first. Whether it’s school funding, protection from over-development, protection of open space or affordability for ourselves and our families, I will always put this community first, above anywhere else in our State. I am a near lifelong resident of our district and am now raising my own family here in the same community. I have deep ties to this community, and I have never left and will never leave. Simply, I want what’s best for my family and all of my neighbor’s families. Thus, I approach every vote I make with that lens. My fellow neighbors deserve that. This has fostered my advocacy on local issues such as maintaining Sharon Hospital’s labor and delivery, working with neighbors and local officials on hydrilla treatment at Twin Lakes, and protecting Housatonic Meadows State Park from DEEP’s clear cutting of trees. All while advocating for state policy which is best for the Northwest Corner.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

Preserving our local communities open space and beauty and protecting local towns from efforts in Hartford to force high density housing development.

Opposing any tax and fee increases. Our state is unaffordable to begin with. I oppose raising taxes and fees which will do nothing but hurt our local economy.

Fighting to reduce our electric bills. We need to find funds to provide immediate relief to rate payers, as well as prevent policies in Hartford, which continue to drive up energy costs.

How will you reflect the values of the Northwest Corner?

Local issues have been critically important as State Senator and will continue to be. As mentioned, maintaining Sharon Hospital’s labor and delivery, working with neighbors and local officials on hydrilla treatment at Twin Lakes, and protecting Housatonic Meadows State Park are main priorities. Further, I believe strongly in bi-partisanship and breaking through gridlock. Something important to those in the Northwest Corner. Thus, I am cross endorsed by the Independent Party.













Provided

Maria Horn (D)

Incumbent CT-64 State Representative

Profile

After growing up in rural Ohio, I worked in finance before becoming an attorney and federal prosecutor. My husband, Tom Quinn, and I moved to Salisbury to raise our three kids and have remained there ever since. Before running for office, I served on and chaired several nonprofit boards focusing on education, domestic violence, and public safety, and on the Salisbury Board of Finance. I am now running for my fourth term serving the 64th House District in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Why are you the best person for the job?

I believe in the ability of good, transparent and responsive government to help create a level playing field that gives all citizens the chance to succeed. In my three terms in office, including chairing the Public Safety & Security Committee in my second term and currently chairing the Finance, Revenue, & Bonding Committee, I have been able to ensure that the voices and perspectives of our small towns are heard loud and clear in Hartford and are reflected in our budgets. In my career, I have served in both the for-profit and nonprofit sector and have worked in all levels of government (local, state, and federal) in all three branches (executive, judicial, and legislative).

I draw on the skills I learned in each of those jobs, as well as what I continue to learn from the people of the 64th District, every day in representing you in state government, and hope I have the honor of returning.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

As Finance Chair, the budget remains my top priority. Every dollar the state is able to spend on services comes from a taxpayer, and I take seriously the responsibility to ensure that our system is as fair and transparent as possible.

Specific policy priorities include protecting the environment that underpins our economy, health, and way of life; ensuring access to healthcare for rural communities such as ours; and ensuring our children have access to a quality education.

How will you reflect the values of the Northwest Corner?

My husband and I raised our three children here and I want other families to be able to do that, too. In my years in this office, I have knocked on thousands of doors in the nine towns I represent, and there is no better way to learn the needs and priorities of the people who call this region home. I am very grateful they have been willing to share that with me, and I hope I can continue to serve.









Provided

Barbara Breor (R)

Challenging CT-64 State Representative

Profile

Connecticut born and bred. I moved to Goshen from Beacon Falls at the age of eight.

Started working in Goshen Town Clerk’s office while in high school. I have worked numerous elections in many capacities. Volunteer firefighter/EMT, involved in numerous volunteer organizations in many roles. First elected Town Clerk 28 years ago.

Why are you the best person for the job?

As Town Clerk you become a main source of information and looked upon to solve many issues. Listening to all and representing the office and the Town to the best of one’s ability is a daily must.

I have learned to set a budget and work to stay in the budget while performing the job. Reading statutes and understanding the language of them to perform the duties of the office.

I have worked with senators and representatives to protect residents’ interests on proposed bills and have worked with many state agencies over the years.

A State Representative should represent the district as a whole and bring the voice of the district to Hartford. A representative that works for the people that elected them in a fair and unbiased way. I believe I can be that individual.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

Electric rates, freedom of car choice, local control of schools and zoning, protecting our natural resources, support of state and local law enforcement and first responders, and supporting our small businesses.

How will you reflect the values of the Northwest Corner?

I will work to try to keep our elderly/veterans in the homes and area where their family are, keep the rural character and beauty of our towns as they are. Our towns have some of the best volunteers, from the first responders to the volunteers that serve our towns government and community organizations. They need to all be able to afford to stay here to help protect the citizens and the resources. They also need to be able to run or work a local business so they may stay here.