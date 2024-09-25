GOP candidates gather in Salisbury

LAKEVILLE — Republican candidates converged on the Grove in Lakeville Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21, for a meet and greet (plus pizza) sponsored by the Salisbury Republican Town Committee (RTC).



People munched on slices and salad from Pizzeria Marzano in Torrington and chatted with George Logan, running against Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes for the U.S. House of Representatives from the Fifth District, Matt Corey, running against Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy for the U.S. Senate, Steve Harding, the incumbent state senator from the 30th district (running against Democratic challenger Justin Potter) and Barbara Breor, Town Clerk in Goshen, running against incumbent Democratic state representative Maria Horn.

Salisbury RTC chair Tom Morrison thanked the crowd for coming.

“It’s always tough for us to get votes in Salisbury and Sharon,” he said. “We’re badly outnumbered.”

But he was enthusiastic about the group of candidates and urged everyone to redouble their efforts for the GOP ticket.

Corey, who ran against Murphy in 2018, provided three bullet points. The Navy veteran criticized what he called the “appeasement” of Iran, avocated for “securing the border,” and said he supports GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump.

With Trump, he said, “We had peace overseas, a secure border, and an economy that worked for everybody.”

Logan, accompanied by one staffer, invited the crowd to admire a large new lawn sign from his campaign.

The candidate noted he lost to Hayes in 2022 by just 2000 votes, and said his campaign is energized.

“We’re training volunteers right now.”

“We have the better issues,” he continued, and challenged the Democrats to identify “Where have you made life better for anyone in Connecticut?”

Harding, the lone incumbent among the candidates, said “this election is about differences.”

The State Senate minority Leader challenged policies such as electric vehicle mandates.

“How out of touch with reality is that?” he asked.

Breor, the long-time Goshen Town Clerk, wrapped up the speeches. She said in her 28 years in that job she has seen firsthand the difficulties imposed on towns by mandates from state governments. She was particularly critical of the new early voting system, noting that small towns have officials standing by waiting for early voters, only to have no more than a handful appear.

“Let’s bring back representation for all,” she concluded.