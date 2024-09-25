GOP candidates gather in Salisbury

George Logan, candidate for Congress, spoke at at the Grove in Lakeville on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Patrick L. Sullivan
LAKEVILLE — Republican candidates converged on the Grove in Lakeville Saturday afternoon, Sept. 21, for a meet and greet (plus pizza) sponsored by the Salisbury Republican Town Committee (RTC).

People munched on slices and salad from Pizzeria Marzano in Torrington and chatted with George Logan, running against Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes for the U.S. House of Representatives from the Fifth District, Matt Corey, running against Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy for the U.S. Senate, Steve Harding, the incumbent state senator from the 30th district (running against Democratic challenger Justin Potter) and Barbara Breor, Town Clerk in Goshen, running against incumbent Democratic state representative Maria Horn.

Salisbury RTC chair Tom Morrison thanked the crowd for coming.

“It’s always tough for us to get votes in Salisbury and Sharon,” he said. “We’re badly outnumbered.”

But he was enthusiastic about the group of candidates and urged everyone to redouble their efforts for the GOP ticket.

Corey, who ran against Murphy in 2018, provided three bullet points. The Navy veteran criticized what he called the “appeasement” of Iran, avocated for “securing the border,” and said he supports GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump.

With Trump, he said, “We had peace overseas, a secure border, and an economy that worked for everybody.”

Logan, accompanied by one staffer, invited the crowd to admire a large new lawn sign from his campaign.

The candidate noted he lost to Hayes in 2022 by just 2000 votes, and said his campaign is energized.

“We’re training volunteers right now.”

“We have the better issues,” he continued, and challenged the Democrats to identify “Where have you made life better for anyone in Connecticut?”

Harding, the lone incumbent among the candidates, said “this election is about differences.”

The State Senate minority Leader challenged policies such as electric vehicle mandates.

“How out of touch with reality is that?” he asked.

Breor, the long-time Goshen Town Clerk, wrapped up the speeches. She said in her 28 years in that job she has seen firsthand the difficulties imposed on towns by mandates from state governments. She was particularly critical of the new early voting system, noting that small towns have officials standing by waiting for early voters, only to have no more than a handful appear.

“Let’s bring back representation for all,” she concluded.

Humans welcome too at 'Dogs Only Hike'

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

