Fate of no-excuse absentee voting to be decided on November ballot

SALISBURY — September was another active month for property transfers in Salisbury with 12 residential and land transactions with a total value of over $12 million dollars. The median price of a single-family home adjusted upwards to $925,000, just below Salisbury’s all-time high from September 2023 of $935,000. Only four properties sold below $1,000,000 and the remaining eight over $1,000,000. In September properties moved quickly reaching an all-time low of only 22 days on the market.
By mid-October there were 24 single family homes for sale in Salisbury with 16 over $1,000,000.
Transactions
134 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by 134 Wells Hill Road LLC to Stepanie L. Magyar for $630,000.
Dugway Road – 2.28 acre building lot sold by John Edmund and Elizabeth Dunn Sprague to Lemon Properties LLC for $162,500.
64 East Main Street – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on leased land sold by Brian VanDeusen to Timothy Adams and Johanna Mann.
64 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 11.36 acres sold by Jan T. Hazard to Mary and Michael Ward for $1,575,000.
93 Wells Hill Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home with pool sold by Huimin Deng to Shannon-Tyree Brown for $1,908,000.
203 Interlaken Road – 4 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath renovated barn style home built in 1900 sold by Shannon-Tyree Brown to Stephen Roth and Kaitlyn Joan Morway for $2,800,000.
116 South Shore Road – Twin Lakes home with 4 bedrooms/4 bath sold by Mary C. Hedman to James Esseks and Robert Ornstein for $2,420,000.
366 Lime Rock Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold by Lime Rock Ventures Incorporated to Nathan Stephens and Miriam Taylor for $272,000.
188 Farnum Road - 0.85 acres of land sold by Cristin Gallup and David B. Rich to 188 Farnum Road LLC for $200,000.
80 & 82 Long Pond Road – Two parcels of vacant land totaling 17.80 acres sold by Nicole C. Noya and Kenneth J. Fields to Catherine Cusack for $685,000.
283 Indian Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 4.53 acres sold by Joyce Finkelstein to Ian B. and Katherine Cahn-Fuller.
* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Sept. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of SmartMLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation
SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.
“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.
Representatives of the applicant (Aradev LLC), led primarily by landscape architect Mark Arigoni of SLR Consulting, presented an updated development plan for the property. The changes were intended to address and respect concerns from the public and from P&Z voiced at the first two meetings of the public hearing.
Major changes to the design included moving the pool and spa, previously intended to be installed adjacent to Wells Hill Road, further back on the property, closer to the existing Inn site. Cottages, which were to be built elsewhere, will take the place of the pool and spa alongside the road in the revised schema.
The new events barn, which will house a casual restaurant, was downsized “by about 20%” from a 200 person maximum occupancy to 125, according to Arigoni. Other measures in the report included a tree health survey meant to inform a preservation plan, reducing nighttime operating hours, installing a curfew on events, stringent volume control rules for outdoor music and runoff infrastructure.
P&Z reacted positively to the updated plan, with secretary Martin Whalen saying, “It looks like a much better plan than the one they had before.” P&Z vice chair Cathy Shyer said. “I do think it is better, and I think it responded to a lot of the neighbors’ concerns.” “Tremendous job,” added commission member Robert Riva.
“I certainly think it’s a big improvement,” said P&Z chair Michael Klemens — “at least the commission thinks this is a big improvement.”
The public was less enthusiastic, citing continued concerns from earlier meetings of the hearing including noise and light pollution, increased traffic, doubts about the town’s sewage capacity, parking (both too much and too little), and aesthetic and cultural issues.
Several neighbors asked how the measures described by the applicant to control crowds and noise will be enforced. Resident Andy Plesser suggested that the events barn will be too big to police the stated 125 person limit. Fellow resident Peck entertained the idea of having a police presence at events to enforce limitations – “Perhaps, if that were a requirement, this project is completely wrong for Lakeville,” he said.
The biggest complaints seemed to be about the size of the project, and the effects such a development would have on the town.
“The project is overscaled for the neighborhood,” said resident David Bright. Plesser agreed, saying, “the project is on a scale that’s unacceptable.”
“It’s out of character with the neighborhood,” said resident Julie Norwell, echoing many other complaints about the impacts the development will have on the area.
There were also complaints levied against P&Z itself, questioning conflict of interest in the Commission with the project. Resident Joe Costa requested that any commission members with personal ties to the applicant be recused from any vote that might impact the decision.
Not all public feedback was negative: 45 year Lakeville resident Peter Oliver contributed that “the applicants have done a fine job,” while Robin Leech said, “the plan is wonderful.”
The conversation is far from over: “There will be at least two other public hearings on this,” said Klemens.
The next hearing will be conducted at the P&Z’s regular meeting on Nov. 18, with another following later in the month.
Dam walk yields views and warnings
COLEBROOK — A dozen or so people ambled across the concrete and stone behemoth of the Colebrook River Dam under a crisp autumn sky on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5 while a bald eagle circled overhead, occasionally divebombed by an angry avian neighbor. It was one of the final Housatonic Heritage Walks of the season, and the topic was floods.
“As a Corps, we’ve gotten away from saying flood prevention because it’s just not realistic to prevent floods,” said Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. He clarified that the Corps uses the terms “flood risk management” or “flood mitigation” because, as Jylkka said, “If there’s a major event like there was in ’55, there’s going to be damage downstream.”
The event in question was the quick succession of two hurricanes, Connie and Diane, in August of 1955 which devastated interior New England, especially Northwest Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the event was so destructive because the first storm, Connie, saturated the ground, which Diane then dumped up to 20 inches of rain on top of a week later. It was a very similar set up to that which caused the catastrophic flooding in the Southeast from Hurricane Helene in September.
According to the NWS, Connecticut suffered the biggest losses from that event in New England, with 77 lives lost and over 350 million dollars in property damage. Matthew Coleman, operations manager of the Naugatuck River Basin with the Corps, maintained that major flooding from large hurricanes during the 1930s and 1950s was the major impetus behind the Corps reservoir program in New England. Coleman and Jylkka confirmed that the Colebrook River Dam, which stops up Colebrook River Lake (and hides the now-submerged lost village of Colebrook River), was built as a result of the 1955 floods. The dam was finished in 1969.
Jylkka was careful to point out that floods and storms are contextual. The dam regulates its water level throughout the year – on the day of the outing, the water was quite low, which is typical Jylkka said – and so if a storm like 1955’s that arrived in fall when the water was low, it might not have such disastrous impacts. Should it arrive in spring with high water, it could be devastating.
“It doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause this devastation,” he said, referring to the events of 1955. “It’s site specific and context specific.”
An example of this was the flooding along the Little River in August which claimed three lives and wreaked havoc upon the town of Oxford and downstream municipalities. The flooding resulted not from a hurricane, but from a series of slow moving, drenching thunderstorms that dropped enough precipitation that many thought the storms might have overtaken Diane’s current record for 24-hour rainfall. After review, Diane still holds the record, but the damage from the storms remains — Route 34 in Oxford only reopened on Oct. 16, nearly two months after the floods.
Coleman said that the stretch of river which flooded in August is not under the Corps’ management – on that day, “our reservoirs did do their jobs.” However, Jylkka maintained that waterways are complex systems, and many watersheds are not under the Corps’ management. Many reservoirs are managed by drinking water firms who like to keep the reservoirs full, thus making them flood prone, Jylkka said. Even flooding in Vermont could have impacts in the Northwest Corner, he said.
For their part, the Corps has “a laundry list of stringent requirements” that keep their watersheds very well managed, Jylkka said. Coleman assured that the Corps has “a whole team of professionals on the ground in the New England District,” both doing boots on the ground maintenance and operation alongside a team of engineers monitoring weather and flow conditions.
As climate change brings wetter and wilder storms to the region, Jylkka suggested that residents “be smart and be prepared – It is more critical than ever for people to be aware of their surroundings.”
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle
On the evening of Oct. 14, Rebecca Ackerman of North Adams, Massachusetts, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima southbound on Route 7 in Sharon during stormy conditions when she collided with a downed tree in the road. Debris from the collision impacted a second vehicle, a Mercedez Benz GLC 300 operated by Robert Weir of Danbury, which sustained minor damage to the front end and was able to drive from the scene. The Altima was disabled and had to be towed. The operator of the Altima was found to be at fault for the damage to the other vehicle, and was issued a written warning for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Man arrested for escape
A Torrington man, John Pappajohn, was served an arrest warrant for Escape in the First Degree at GA-4 in Waterbury on Oct. 15. Pappajohn had evaded a parole-required appearance in September, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 10. On Oct. 15, he was processed by state police and was scheduled to appear at G.A. 18 in Torrington on Oct. 16.
Vehicle strikes tree
Just before midnight on Oct. 16, a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Allison Palmer of Terryville was traveling south on Music Mountain Road in Canaan and lost control of the vehicle navigating a curve at a high speed. The vehicle struck a tree and came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound embankment of the road, suffering disabling damage. Palmer sustained laceration wounds and was transported to Sharon Hospital. She was issued a warning for traveling too fast.
Car strikes guardrail, flees scene
On Oct. 16, Helmut Lehmann of Lakeville was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on Route 112 just east of Route 41 in Salisbury. A 2007 Mitsubishi FG, operated by Jimenez Hernandez of Canaan, was two cars behind the Fusion, and attempted to pass both vehicles, striking the driver’s side of the Fusion. No injuries were reported, and the operators were able to drive their vehicles from the scene after exchanging information. Hernandez was found to be at fault and was issued an infraction for unsafe passing.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com