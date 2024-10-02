Democrats host meet and greet barbecue

Latest News
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Failure to obey Stop sign
On Monday Sept. 16, at approximately 11 a.m., Andrew Kalogiannis, 26, of Dover Plains, New York, was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza and taking a left hand turn onto Route 41 in Sharon at the intersection of Calkinstown Road, when his vehicle struck a southbound 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Geoffrey Sherill, 66, of Lakeville. Sherill’s vehicle was towed from the scene and Kalogiannis was issued an infraction for failure to obey a Stop sign.
Improper turn
On Monday, Sept. 23, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Brian Stapleton, 54, of Great Barrington, was eastbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2020 Audi Q3. Spillane Engellenner, 76, of Salisbury, was in front in a 1994 Volvo 940 and attempted to make a U-turn, striking the Audi. Engellenner was issued a written warning for an improper turn.
Three vehicle crash
On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Samuel Melanson, 23, of Torrington, was stopped on Route 44 in Norfolk at the intersection of West Side Road in a 2012 Honda Accord. Andrew Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, was stopped behind him in a 2015 Lexus Rx350. Jesse Warner, 35, of East Canaan, was behind the Lexus in a 2000 Ford F250 and struck the rear of the Lexus, which then struck the Honda. Cassidy Pelletier, 29, of Canaan, and Eloise Pelletier, 11 months, both passengers in the Lexus were transported to Winsted Health Center for suspected minor injury. Warner was issued an infraction for following too close resulting in an accident.
Disorderly conduct
On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7 p.m. Leticia Gaschler, 36, of New
Windsor, New York, was arrested at a Lower Road address in North Canaan for disorderly conduct. Gaschler was held on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
Sunday, Sept. 22 marked the beginning of astronomical fall, and our trees are showing it.
Flecks of red, yellow, orange and gold dot the hillsides and maples wear mottled coats of green and fiery orange alongside the roadways. It’s certainly still the early stages of foliage season, but Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett said in a recent interview that this timing was not always the norm.
“I’ve been around for 70 years,” he said, explaining that fall color used to begin around Sept. 5 and peak near Sept. 21. That peak date has “slowly but surely moved almost a month” to mid-October, he said, as a product of warmer and later autumns resulting from climate change.
A late-September leaf change matches the pattern of recent fall seasons. Bennett said red maples are among the best indicators for when autumn arrives. “They’re always the first tree to start to change,” he said, further explaining that the red maple usually provides the most vibrant color — “some pretty good red and deep orange.”
Bennett maintained that while people tend to think of sugar maples as the star of our fall season, it’s actually the red maples that really make the show. However, this year, he has high hopes for the sugar maples: “when they have a good year, they’re spectacular, and it looks like this might be a good year for the sugar maples.”
Predicting a foliage season is notoriously difficult. Bennett said that while people often talk about dry or wet weather in the fall as indicative of how bright the colors will be, “no one really knows.” He explained that there are many other complicating factors that can alter foliage vibrancy, including weather going back to the previous year and beyond. He said that last year’s season was spectacular during a really dry year, while five years before that was equally striking, but during a very wet year.
This maple tree on Mygatt Road in Amenia, New York, is starting to take on a yellow shade in some of its leaves. Leaf peepers traveling down the residential country lane should be aware the area is populated and caution is appreciated. Nathan Miller
Despite the uncertainties, Bennett said it will probably be another week or two before the region’s foliage reaches the 50% mark.
Further complicating things is the presence of disease in the region’s trees. Large numbers of maples this autumn have already had leaves shrivel up and turn brown, and in many cases have already fallen from the tree. Bennett explained that this is due to a common fungal disease called anthracnose that has proliferated in the canopy due to the unusually hot and humid summer.
While it will dampen the color by taking many of the brighter trees out of the picture, it is normally not harmful to the tree itself — the tree is simply shedding diseased leaves. Bennett said that leaves where the foliage is dense are the most affected as the fungus spreads by moisture. Well ventilated trees, such as those in clearings or more spacious forests, should remain free of the disease and produce their normal color.
Wake Robin Inn Innkeeper Michael Loftus upheld that these uncertainties and inconsistencies in the foliage season have caused any vestige of a foliage tourist season to largely disappear. “Is fall foliage even a ‘season’ anymore for our parts,” he asked. He said the fall was still a great season for the Inn, but due to group bookings for weddings or parents weekend visits for the region’s boarding schools, not foliage tourism.
Susan Sweetapple, owner of the Falls Village Inn, agreed that it can be hard to parse out the leaf peeping crowd from other types of autumn visitors, like parents weekend trips or events at Lime Rock Park, which has a busy program this season.
Other innkeepers felt that foliage tourism is alive and well in the region. John Ciliberto, manager at the White Hart Inn, maintained that “fall foliage will always be a reason to come to the Northwest Corner of Connecticut.” He maintained that leaf peeping, alongside other autumn-themed events such as Salisbury’s Fall Festival and Handmade Fair, causes a noticeable uptick in traffic from mid-September through the end of October.
Innkeeper Kevin Bosquet, who has been at the Interlaken Inn for 41 years, agreed that the region “absolutely” still has a foliage season. The season is enchanting, he said, especially for visitors from the cities who don’t have the same access to trees at home – “it takes everyone back to their childhood,” he said.
As for residents, the season is certainly here, and the trees show it. Bennett is confident that this year won’t disappoint for those who are willing to look for the beauty: “We always have a good fall,” he said, “it’ll be good.
FALLS VILLAGE — Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said in her first weeks on the job she has been impressed by “how connected every community is to their schools.”
Brady-Shanley met with a Lakeville Journal reporter in her office Monday, Sept. 23.
She started on July 1, and has met with all six Region One town school boards, the Region One board and related committees.
She said she was struck by the depth of support compared to other parts of the state.
That level of involvement has been “the common denominator” in all her conversations with community members.
Brady-Shanley said she is not interested “in changing everything that’s working.” Rather, she is getting to know all the people involved and thinking about “how to enhance the district.”
She was enthusiastic about the middle school sports program. “We’re at capacity,” she said.
And as the middle school athletes enter high school, they are more prepared for their sports.
A promotional campaign, “We are Region One,” is underway, with the goal of encouraging parents to keep their children in Region One schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade.
“We want to highlight and market and show what’s happening” in the seven Region One schools.
Brady-Shanley is beefing up the region’s presence on Facebook and Instagram as well.
“We’ll work across these platforms to get the message out.”
“There are so many opportunities here,” she said. “We need to highlight and publicize them.”
“Conservation at this scale requires the creativity and commitment of many partners.”
Tim Abbott, conservation director for the Cornwall-based HVA
WINCHESTER — The protection of more than two dozen parcels comprising 1,364 acres of pristine watershed land is being hailed as the largest conservation project to leverage federal funding from the 20-year-old Highlands Conservation Act.
In making the announcement on Sept. 27, Gov. Ned Lamont and officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Cornwall-based Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) noted that Winchester is the first environmental justice community to benefit from the funding.
The Highlands Conservation Act, which is one of the most significant sources of federal land protection grant funding available in the state, encompasses 3.4 million acres in portions of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“Today’s announcement marks a historic milestone in our fight to conserve land in western Connecticut,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Safeguarding Winchester’s watershed land will help keep public drinking water clean and protect our wildlife and forests for future generations to enjoy.”
Lamont lauded the effort as “a great example of federal, state and local working together to accomplish big things.”
DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said she is grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, HVA, Town of Winchester and the private volunteers and donors who collaborated on the project.
In addition to protecting key watersheds, drinking water supply and habitats for a diversity of wildlife, she said, “this conservation project and others like it also addresses climate change in a meaningful way by fortifying and preserving forestland.”
Winchester Town Administrator Todd Arcelaschi noted that “the serenity and beauty of the natural resources of Winchester are the foundation and bedrock of our community.”
Conservation easements placed over these municipal water company lands will ensure that they remain a source of clean drinking water for the City of Winsted. The town still owns the land and operates its municipal water company.
Winchester Land Trust President Jen Perga noted in the announcement that the new easement creates a large corridor of protection land for animals to move north and south through town.
The property has been protected through the Highlands Conservation Act, matched by DEEP’s Recreation and Natural Heritage Trust Fund, and additional donations raised privately through the HVA’s Greenprint Partners Pledge Fund.
“Conservation at this scale requires the creativity and commitment of many partners,” said Tim Abbott, conservation director for the HVA.
“I’m deeply grateful to the town leadership for pursuing this opportunity, but perhaps even more impressive is the unanimous support that this effort received from town voters at a selectmen’s meeting to approve the transaction,” he said in the release.
Since 2004, the Highlands Conservation Act has brought nearly $25 million to Connecticut and protected more than 7,257 acres in 15 Highlands communities.