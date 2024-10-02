elections

Democrats host meet and greet barbecue

LAKEVILLE — The Salisbury Democratic Town Committee held a barbecue and candidate meet-and-greet at the town Grove in Lakeville Sunday, Sept.29.

Attendees had numerous food choices, including the option of a boiled or grilled hot dog.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64), running for a fourth term in the General Assembly, and Justin Potter, running for the state Senate seat that has been in Republican hands since 1978, moved through the large crowd, greeting voters and trying to be heard over the din.

Promptly at 5 p.m., town committee chair Al Ginouves took the microphone and called the boisterous crowd to order, with the assistance of Jane Kellner, who clanked her silverware on a plate to ask for quiet.

Potter gave an energetic speech describing himself as a “practical Democrat,” he described his party as the party of compassion.

“Compassion for the woman who has to make a difficult decision,” he said “Compassion for the family who lives in the fear of gun violence.”

Horn noted that her district includes parts of three different state Senate districts, all represented by Republicans. She said she works well with those legislators, “but it would be nice if you sent me a friend.”

Horn said she was focused on getting the entire Democratic ticket elected. She noted that Democrats enjoy large majorities in the legislature and hold all statewide offices, and that they use that power “to govern for the good of all.”

She also reminded voters that the race between U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes (D-5) and challenger George Logan was very close in 2022.

Salisbury “through no fault of its own” was one of the last towns to report results that year, and helped with the 2000 vote margin of Hayes’ eventual victory.

“Let’s do that again, shall we?”

elections

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


police news

Trees begin to turn with the official start of autumn

A reddish hue develops along the ridgelines of the Northwest Corner as cold air begins to turn the leaves with the arrival of fall.

Nathan Miller

Sunday, Sept. 22 marked the beginning of astronomical fall, and our trees are showing it.

Flecks of red, yellow, orange and gold dot the hillsides and maples wear mottled coats of green and fiery orange alongside the roadways. It’s certainly still the early stages of foliage season, but Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett said in a recent interview that this timing was not always the norm.

nature

Region One superintendent impressed by community bonds

Melony Brady-Shanley is the new superintendent of Region One School District.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said in her first weeks on the job she has been impressed by “how connected every community is to their schools.”

Brady-Shanley met with a Lakeville Journal reporter in her office Monday, Sept. 23.

region one schools

Winchester watershed conservation hailed as ‘historic milestone’

“Conservation at this scale requires the creativity and commitment of many partners.”
Tim Abbott, conservation director for the Cornwall-based HVA

WINCHESTER — The protection of more than two dozen parcels comprising 1,364 acres of pristine watershed land is being hailed as the largest conservation project to leverage federal funding from the 20-year-old Highlands Conservation Act.

In making the announcement on Sept. 27, Gov. Ned Lamont and officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Cornwall-based Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) noted that Winchester is the first environmental justice community to benefit from the funding.

conservation