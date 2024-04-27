Little league returns to Steve Blass Field

Kurt Hall squared up in the batter's box on opening day of Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball April 27 in North Canaan.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Steve Blass Little League AAA baseball opened the 2024 season on Saturday, April 27, with an afternoon match between the Giants and Red Sox.

The Giants stood tall and came out on top with a 15-7 win over their Region One counterparts, the Red Sox. Steve Blass AAA teams are composed of players aged 9 to 11 from Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

Quin Bryant pitched two and two-thirds innings for the Giants on opening day.Riley Klein

Conditions on Steve Blass Field were ideal for opening day baseball. Dandelions were blooming in the outfield beneath partly cloudy skies, about 64 degrees at game time.

Quin Bryant began the game on the mound for the Giants. “His brother was a catcher and needed someone to throw to him. So, he’s been pitching since he was about 3,” explained Bryant’s mother as he warmed up. Bryant then put the Red Sox out in order in the top of the first.

Ben Young got some advice from big brother Nate before stealing home.Riley Klein

Ben Young pitched at the start for the Red Sox and unleashed a cannon from the mound. His big brother, Nate, pitched in the Steve Blass Little League last year and said he taught his brother everything he knows. The younger Young went on to strike out three batters in the bottom of the first.

Young then put the Red Sox on the board by stealing home in the top of the second inning. Lane Brooks and Sam Hamlin followed closely behind and each stole home themselves to even up the score at 3-3.

Lane Brooks stole second from Owen Cooper when the Red Sox played the Giants in AAA little league, April 27.Riley Klein

The Giants went on a run in the bottom of the second and pulled ahead to 10-3. Bentley King aided the cause by hitting a triple with bases loaded and bringing in three runs. Harold Pascual also brought two runners home with a single.

In the third inning, the Red Sox tacked on two more runs. Quinn McNiff stole home on a wild pitch, then Young hit a single and Sam Norbet made it home to bring the score to 10-5.

The Giants kept their foot on the gas and added five runs in the bottom of the third. Brayden Zinke, Lucas Wolfe, Colin Sherwood, Everett Kindred and Chris Johnson all touched home, making it a 15-5 game. The Red Sox saw Hamlin and Brooks score in the fourth, before the game ended 15-7 by run rule.

Harold Pascual reeled in a fly ball in left field for the Giants.Riley Klein

Ben Young led the Red Sox offensively with one RBI and went 2-for-2 at bat. Young and Sam Hamlin were both quick on the swivel, stealing several bases a piece. In total, the Red Sox stole six bases from the Giants.

Chris Johnson and Harold Pascual each put the bat on the ball twice for the Giants, with Pascual bringing home three RBIs. Bentley King also brought in three runs on a triple.

Berkley Karcheski played center field for the Red Sox.Riley Klein

