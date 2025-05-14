Little League at Steve Blass Field

Baseball and bubblegum returned to Steve Blass Field May 7, when the Red Sox played the Red Sox.

NORTH CANAAN — The Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League AAA Red Sox hosted the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, May 7, for the home opener at Steve Blass Field.

The weather held out for an evening of baseball and bubblegum, which the players explained is essential to team success.

“They have a special baseball bubblegum. It’s called Big League Chew,” said Noah Sher, who was watching his big brother Eli play for the Red Sox.

“It helps us focus,” added right fielder Kurt Hall from the dugout.

Hall said the field was in good condition despite heavy rain earlier in the week.

Of the damp sand, he said, “It kind of gives you more friction.”

The NCSBLL includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Tri-Town players come from Goshen, Litchfield, Morris and Warren.

Latest News

Sunset gazing on Tory Hill

Photo by Nathan Miller

Anna Amachowski and Steve Wilcox of Canaan enjoyed the sunset and some grilled chicken from the top of Tory Hill outside Sharon on Thursday, May 1. They were welcoming in the warm breezes of spring with some fishing and some ridgeline views at the end of a warm evening.

Amachowski and Wilcox's dog, Chuy, enjoyed a soft spot of cool grass and the view over the ridge.Photo by Nathan Miller

photos

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

