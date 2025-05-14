Little League at Steve Blass Field

NORTH CANAAN — The Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League AAA Red Sox hosted the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, May 7, for the home opener at Steve Blass Field.

The weather held out for an evening of baseball and bubblegum, which the players explained is essential to team success.

“They have a special baseball bubblegum. It’s called Big League Chew,” said Noah Sher, who was watching his big brother Eli play for the Red Sox.

“It helps us focus,” added right fielder Kurt Hall from the dugout.

Hall said the field was in good condition despite heavy rain earlier in the week.

Of the damp sand, he said, “It kind of gives you more friction.”

The NCSBLL includes players from Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. Tri-Town players come from Goshen, Litchfield, Morris and Warren.