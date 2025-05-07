Pirates start Little League season with 4-1 win over Yankees

J.T. Farr batted 3-for-3 for the Pirates on opening day Saturday, May 3.

Riley Klein
LITCHFIELD — The Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League Pirates traveled to play the Tri-Town Yankees in Litchfield for opening day baseball Saturday, May 3.

The Pirates, reigning champions of the Northwest District 6 Majors division defeated the Yankees 4-1 to begin the season. Both teams played disciplined baseball with zero errors committed in the field.

The Pirates include players aged 10 to 12 from Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon. The Yankees include players from Goshen, Litchfield, Morris and Warren.

Milo Ellison plays second base for the Pirates.Riley Klein

Conditions were ideal for baseball at Louis Ripley Field. It was about 73 degrees with bright sun. A bounce house and ice cream truck were situated beyond the home run fence for fans and family in attendance.

Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning. It remained tied until the third when Brody Ohler logged an RBI single to give the Pirates a one-run lead.

In the fifth inning, the Pirates tacked on two more runs. Ohler hit an RBI double and was quickly brought home by Liam Downey.

After six innings, the Pirates won 4-1.

Brody Ohler pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts in Litchfield.Riley Klein

Ohler pitched the full game for the Pirates with 15 strikeouts. On offense, he hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Liam Downey went 2 for 3 at bat with an RBI, J.T. Farr batted 3 for 3 and Ronin Hinman hit 1 for 3 with a double.

For Tri-Town, three players recorded hits. Delaney K. hit 1 for 2 with an RBI and Edward F. and Leo C. both went 1 for 2 at bat. Pitcher Edward F. threw 10 strikeouts for the Yankees.

