Board of Finance receives positive audit report

Land trust’s $800K purchase of Salmon Kill acreage aided by community
SALISBURY— One hundred and seventy people helped raise $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust (SALT) could purchase and protect in perpetuity 14 acres of environmentally and aesthetically valuable farmland in the scenic Salmon Kill Valley.
The property transaction between SALT and the landowners took place in mid-December, according to John Landon, co-chairman of the Salisbury Association Land Trust Committee. The parcel purchased by the land trust is a portion of the larger Belter family farm, said SALT officials.
“We are preserving one of our town’s most magnificent views,” Landon explained.
Sellers include James and Melinda Belter, and Ann and Stephen Torrey. “Ann and James’ father had farmed it,” for many decades, said Landon, noting that in recent years the parcel had also been farmed by Allen Cockerline of Whippoorwill Farm.
Landon explained that SALT has had its eye on the property on and off for several years, but it wasn’t until this past summer that the two sides came to an agreement on the purchase price. “That is when we started actively fundraising,” he said.
“There was a proposal to build some houses on it, and a lot of people in the area didn’t want to see that happening, including us. So we reached an agreement with the Belter family. If a couple of houses were to be built there, it would have ruined that whole view of that magnificent valley.”
“We are very grateful to have received donations from so many people in the community,” said Jeanette Weber, president of the Salisbury Association. “As a result, we were able to sign the final papers just before Christmas, thus preserving the land.”
Landon said the work of SALT in protecting pristine parcels of land like the 14 acres of unspoiled farmland in the Salmon Kill Valley would not be possible without the generosity of past, present and future landowners and conservationists.
The newly purchased land, one portion of which borders the Salmon Kill — also referred to locally as the stream, creek or river — will be known as SALT’s Salmon Kill Preserve, said Landon.
“It will continue to be farmed, that’s our plan,” said Landon. “Our goal is to try to preserve as much agricultural land in town as possible.”
The Salmon Kill Valley and the creek itself have long been considered some of the most beautiful and ecologically valuable in Connecticut. The 6 miles of the Salmon Kill Creek flow through Salisbury, from the confluence of several mountain streams to its eventual confluence with the Housatonic River across from Housatonic Valley Region High School and directly above the Housatonic Trout Management Area.
Nearly a decade ago, Trout Unlimited, working with Salisbury’s private landowners and community groups dedicated to preserving the Salmon Kill Valley, launched the Salmon Kill Enhancement and Restoration Project. SALT was among the conservation groups engaged in the effort at that time.
The initiative, aimed at projects to improve the aquatic habitat of the Salmon Kill stream, was funded as part of the Natural Resource Damages (NRD) assessed to General Electric for the release of PCB’s into the Housatonic River Basin.
“It was all about trying to make it a better habitat for the fish. The trout need cooler water,” said Landon.
According to the Connecticut Farmland Trust (CFT), America today is losing agricultural land at the alarming rate of 175 acres every hour and 1.5 million acres every year.
“The quality of the natural world benefits from farmland protection. Protecting farmland protects wetlands and water quality and protects properties from flooding. Farmland is also a major source of habitat for birds and wildlife,” according to CFT.
WINSTED — An early morning blaze that claimed the lives of a man and a dog at a Walnut Street residence Dec. 27 has been linked to a portable liquid propane heater fueled by two 20-pound LP tanks inside the home, according to Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams.
The case remains open pending positive identification of the victim from the deceased’s relatives and an official report from the chief medical examiner’s office, said Williams during a phone interview Jan. 4.
“The cause at this time is still under investigation by myself and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, but I will say that the deceased was utilizing a portable liquid propane heater in the home which was hooked up to some propane tanks” the size commonly used for outdoor grills and heaters, the fire marshal explained.
Williams explained that propane heaters consume oxygen and can be fatal if not ventilated correctly.
“He also had a kerosene heater in one of the hallways, but it wasn’t in use,” Williams said. “The state fire code doesn’t have a problem using them in single-family and two-family homes, but residences with three or greater dwellings, that’s where the fire code kicks in and prohibits the use of kerosene heaters.”
On the other hand, “portable LP [liquid propane] heaters,” the fire marshal said, “are not allowed under the fire code.” Those who choose to heat their homes with propane should only use units professionally installed, mounted to a wall and vented to the outdoors.
Two additional unrelated fires in early January kept Winsted firefighters scrambling. One involved a chimney fire caused by a build-up of creosote, and the other blaze at a garage-type structure on Perkins Street caused by a faulty electric motor in a furnace which seized up and ignited, said the Winchester fire marshal.
“In that situation, the fire department got there quickly so there was substantial smoke, but not a lot of damage done,” said Williams. “I’ve been to two fire situations this week, and I hope we don’t have any more.”
After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Betsey Mauro has retired as the executive director of Project SAGE, leaving behind a legacy of growth, and a commitment to social justice and community health.
Her work at Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs in Lakeville, Connecticut, began eight years ago in January 2016. Since then, she has guided the organization through a time of significant expansion and innovation, and has solidified a network of connections in the community and beyond.
Reflecting on her tenure at Project SAGE, Mauro described her departure as “entirely bittersweet.” A native of northwestern Connecticut, Mauro’s return to her roots was not merely a homecoming but a mission to make a substantial difference in the community she grew up in.
With a background in ministry and higher education, including work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, Mauro brought a unique blend of compassion and leadership to Project SAGE. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in geology from the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Divinity from Earlham School of Religion, and a doctorate in ministry from Princeton Theological Seminary.
Throughout her leadership at Project SAGE, Mauro was driven by a profound sense of social justice, influenced by her faith and her time at the Earlham School of Religion, a Quaker institution known for its focus on peace and social justice. Her approach to leadership has not been about seeking personal accolades but about creating a supportive, learning environment among her staff.
She said: “My role has really been to find the right people at the right time and put them in the right place. So, if I’m proud of anything, it’s the fact that I’ve been able to open the door for clients to work with really amazing people.”
When Mauro began in 2016, the organization was called Women’s Support Services. It has since changed its name to Project SAGE.
Under her stewardship, Project SAGE outgrew its old building, moving to a larger, more accessible location at 13A Porter St. in Lakeville. The new space, renovated with a focus on health and accessibility, reflects the agency’s growth from a staff of six to over a dozen dedicated professionals. This expansion has allowed for an enhanced range of services to victims of relationship violence, including counseling, legal advocacy and a robust prevention education program that has tripled the number of sessions taught.
Asked about her plans post-retirement, Mauro looked forward to some planned trips; hiking and kayaking; and spending time with her partner, Paul, who is the head of maintenance at Mountainside Addiction Treatment Center in Canaan. Yet her commitment to social justice and community remains at the center of her life.
“You know, I’m not the kind of person who’s going to sit still,” she said. “I don’t know if it will be paid or volunteer, but I’m really sort of taking time to just take a deep breath, come back to myself in a way.”
Having done prior work in hospice, Mauro shared that that would be an area she might be interested in taking up again. She shared, “Social justice wise, I’m really concerned about housing, and particularly housing in this area.”
She explained that COVID-19 led to a period of hiring people who worked remotely, with the express idea that they’d relocate to the area post-pandemic. But, she shared: “Housing has been a real barrier. And we find housing is a real barrier for our clients as well. How can people start anew when they can’t get affordable housing? It’s a huge challenge.”
In her ongoing pursuit of creating a better, more just world, Mauro will undoubtedly continue to be of service. “I really believe that my faith informs my strong sense of social justice and so in that regard, I see a continuum,” she said. “Whether I’m in a church or I’ve been in this role here, it’s all about how we lift up people and also challenge the systems that are unfair, that keep people from accessing their full selves.”
Classifieds - 1-11-24
Help Wanted
Chore Service seeks energetic and compassionate full time Program Coordinator: to support organization’s mission of helping older people within the community remain safely and independently at home. Responsible for assisting Executive Director in day-to-day operations. Salaried, exempt position provides case management for clients and support to workers. Bachelor’s degree in social services or related field or demonstrate strong work experience and interest. Must be committed to improving quality of life for those in need, experience working with elderly populations, and able to conduct home visits. PTO, 401(k) plan, stipend for health insurance offered. Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation required. Send cover letter and resume to chore@choreservice.org or PO Box 522, Lakeville, CT 06039. Complete job description at www.choreservice.org. Chore Service Inc. is an EOE.
Draftsperson Wanted: Christine Gray Architecture & Design, LLC is a small architecture firm focusing on high-end residential projects in the tristate area. We are seeking an experienced drafter to join our growing Lakeville office. Must have strong knowledge of AutoCAD, knowledge of building code and construction, and experience detailing designs. Part-time or full-time available, primarily in-person. Hourly pay starting at $30/hour, commensurate with experience. Please inquire at info@cgarch.com.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
LEAVE THE PAINTING TO ME!: No job too large or too small. INTERIOR. Excellent references. Call Jonathan Bonett 860 605-0528.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
For rent: a bright, cozy, unfurnished one-bedroom cottage, 1200 square feet, renovated throughout, with deck, garden, parking, storage/sleeping loft, closets, dishwasher, washer/dryer, views. Ten minutes from Metro-North Wassaic station. $1500 per month. Contact douglasthin@gmail.com or 646.784.1011.