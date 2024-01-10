finance

Board of Finance receives positive audit report

SHARON — A drafted FY23 audit report was reviewed in detail at the regular meeting of the Board of Finance on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with the town’s auditor having determined that everything is in good order.

“The town is very well run,” reported George Sinnamon, CPA, of Sinnamon and Associates of Canaan, adding that no compliance issues were found for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023.

The $117,629 that was moved from the General Fund to the Board of Education budget, by town meeting vote in late 2022, to meet the state’s minimum budget requirement (MBR) for school spending, was returned in full to the town’s Capital Reserve Fund in October 2023, Sinnamon said. The additional funding had not been spent, as the school budget showed a surplus at the end of the fiscal year.

“It’s a handshake agreement,” Sinnamon said of the MBR arrangement, indicating that the Board of Education would have complete authority to spend the additional funding on education-related expenses if it chose.

“It’s been a strong start,” said First Selectman Casey Flanagan as he reviewed the Board of Selectmen’s financial report, referencing the first month of service for the newly elected selectmen.

Anticipating two major road repair projects, Flanagan described conditions on River Road, reduced to one-lane for a 400-foot stretch, and drainage problems on Rolling Hills Road and Dug Road. Both roads are seeing major erosion.

Flanagan reported that officials are seeking owners’ permission to enter their River Road property to conduct essential borings to determine the presence of ledge that could aid in the road design phase. Cardinal Engineering is creating design options.

The two River Road options being considered by Cardinal are either to build a retaining wall to halt the continuing erosion along 400 feet of Housatonic riverbank, or if ledge is found, to move the road westward toward the hill.

Rolling Hills Road and Dug Road are suffering from serious shoulder erosion, also being studied by Cardinal, with preliminary cost estimates put at $1.6 million to correct the drainage problems.

“We’re in very early stages, but we have to act,” Flanagan said.

In the first of what may be a series of get-acquainted meetings with new community organization personnel, Executive Director Karen DePauw of the Sharon Historical Society was invited to introduce herself at the finance board meeting.

DePauw offered a brief presentation of her 15 years of experience and her enthusiasm for the present and future of the society. She began her service to the local historical society in September 2023.

“We are a public trust as stewards of the collections for the good of the residents of Sharon,” DePauw told the finance board. Currently, the society is working on creating a sustainable fundraising plan to be followed within two years by a strategic plan.

Finance board member Jessica Fowler said that the idea for these get-acquainted meetings was hers, seen as an opportunity for new organizational personnel to present themselves to the finance board separate from the budget request process.

Planning to invite others for similar meetings, the finance board agreed to schedule new personnel from The Sharon Playhouse next.

finance

Latest News

Land trust’s $800K purchase of Salmon Kill acreage aided by community

Land trust’s $800K purchase of Salmon Kill acreage aided by community

The view from the Salisbury Association Land Trust’s newly purchased Salmon Kill Preserve.

Photo contributed

SALISBURY— One hundred and seventy people helped raise $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust (SALT) could purchase and protect in perpetuity 14 acres of environmentally and aesthetically valuable farmland in the scenic Salmon Kill Valley.

The property transaction between SALT and the landowners took place in mid-December, according to John Landon, co-chairman of the Salisbury Association Land Trust Committee. The parcel purchased by the land trust is a portion of the larger Belter family farm, said SALT officials.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury association land trust

Portable propane heater linked to fatal Winsted blaze

Portable propane heater linked to fatal Winsted blaze

Fire engulfed a barn in Pine Plains. N.Y. on Jan. 2.

Photo courtesy the Passeri Family

WINSTED — An early morning blaze that claimed the lives of a man and a dog at a Walnut Street residence Dec. 27 has been linked to a portable liquid propane heater fueled by two 20-pound LP tanks inside the home, according to Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams.

The case remains open pending positive identification of the victim from the deceased’s relatives and an official report from the chief medical examiner’s office, said Williams during a phone interview Jan. 4.

Keep ReadingShow less

Mauro steps down as leader of Project SAGE

Mauro steps down as leader of Project SAGE

Since 2016, Betsey Mauro has guided Project SAGE through significant expansion and has solidified a network of support.

Photo by John Dolan, courtesy of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Betsey Mauro has retired as the executive director of Project SAGE, leaving behind a legacy of growth, and a commitment to social justice and community health.

Her work at Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs in Lakeville, Connecticut, began eight years ago in January 2016. Since then, she has guided the organization through a time of significant expansion and innovation, and has solidified a network of connections in the community and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - 1-11-24

Help Wanted

Chore Service seeks energetic and compassionate full time Program Coordinator: to support organization’s mission of helping older people within the community remain safely and independently at home. Responsible for assisting Executive Director in day-to-day operations. Salaried, exempt position provides case management for clients and support to workers. Bachelor’s degree in social services or related field or demonstrate strong work experience and interest. Must be committed to improving quality of life for those in need, experience working with elderly populations, and able to conduct home visits. PTO, 401(k) plan, stipend for health insurance offered. Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation required. Send cover letter and resume to chore@choreservice.org or PO Box 522, Lakeville, CT 06039. Complete job description at www.choreservice.org. Chore Service Inc. is an EOE.

Draftsperson Wanted: Christine Gray Architecture & Design, LLC is a small architecture firm focusing on high-end residential projects in the tristate area. We are seeking an experienced drafter to join our growing Lakeville office. Must have strong knowledge of AutoCAD, knowledge of building code and construction, and experience detailing designs. Part-time or full-time available, primarily in-person. Hourly pay starting at $30/hour, commensurate with experience. Please inquire at info@cgarch.com.

Keep ReadingShow less