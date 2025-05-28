Salisbury’s mill rate remains flat at 11

SALISBURY — After a quick meeting Wednesday, May 21, the Board of Finance voted unanimously to keep the mill rate for 2025-26 at 11 mills, the same as 2024-25.

The spending plans for the town and Salisbury Central School were approved unanimously, 26-0, at a town meeting Wednesday, May 14.

Comptroller Joe Cleaveland said in an email Thursday, May 22, that the finance board was able to cover the increased spending without a mill rate increase by using undesignated surplus funds combined with higher tax revenues from a $25 million increase in the grand list and from increases in building fees and investment income.

The municipal budget for 2025-26 has a bottom line of $9,205,102, an increase of $575,530 or 6.7%.

The budget for Salisbury Central School is for $6,897,148, an increase of $361,209 or 5.53%.

The Region One budget passed at a referendum vote May 6. The town’s Region One assessment is $4,781,093, an increase of $373,080 or 8.46% compared to last year.

Total town education spending is therefore $11,678,241, an increase of $734,289 or 6.71%.