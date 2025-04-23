Finance board kicks back Kent spending plans

KENT — The Board of Finance took reviewed town spending proposals at its April 16 meeting.

In total, the Town of Kent’s 2025-26 spending plan showed a bottom line of$16,526,073, up by $826,828 or 5.27%.

The budget is split into three primary parts: town expenses, elementary school expenses and regional school district expenses.

The proposed municipal spending plan totaled $5,377,501, up $245,966 or 4.79% from 2024-25.

Kent Center School’s proposed spending was up to $5,222,492, an increase of $101,335 or 1.98%.

Region One’s assessment for Kent came to $2,615,310, an increase of $88,399 or 3.50%.

Combined educational expenses are up to $7,837,802, a hike of $189,734 or 2.48%.

After reviewing the numbers, the finance board requested cuts to the municipal and elementary school proposals. Specifically, the selectmen were asked to reduce spending by $30,000 and the school was asked to cut $25,000.

Additionally, BOF planned to transfer $100,000 from the unassigned general fund to balance the budget.

These changes would result in a mill rate of 16.93 in Kent, which would be an increase of 8.55% compared to last year.

Updated spending plans were to be presented to the finance board April 23.

