North Canaan approves budgets, mill rate remains unchanged

NORTH CANAAN — A Town Meeting Wednesday, May 21, ratified the 2025-26 budgets for the town and elementary school.

Following the votes, the Board of Finance set the mill rate for 2025-26 at 24.75, the same as 2024-25.

Brian Allyn moderated the 13-minute meeting and read the agenda items into the record: the first vote would be for the municipal budget, the second would be for the education budget.

A third item regarding the resident trooper was removed from the agenda.

“Action on the proposed resident trooper contract will not be taken tonight. No action due to lack of contract,” Allyn said.

For the town budget vote, Christian Allyn motioned to vote by secret ballot. Stacey Dodge seconded. Residents proceeded to write “yes” or “no” on paper to place in a box.

Bunny McGuire and Patricia Keilty counted the ballots. Keilty announced the budget was approved: “We have a total of 44 yeses and a total of 10 no’s.”

The North Canaan Elementary School budget was voted by vocal “aye” or “nae.” It passed unanimously.

The town budget totals $3,239,732, a reduction of $3,204, or -0.1% from last year’s budget.

The NCES budget totals $4,767,136.46, an increase of $231,023.76, or 5.09%, compared to last year.

The 2025-26 Region One budget passed by referenfum May 6. North Canaan’s assessment is $5,620,587, an increase of $62,282 or 1.09%.

Regarding the resident trooper’s contract vote, after the meeting First Selectman Brian Ohler stated, “A date will be set once we have the new contract.”