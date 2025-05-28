finance

North Canaan approves budgets, mill rate remains unchanged

NORTH CANAAN — A Town Meeting Wednesday, May 21, ratified the 2025-26 budgets for the town and elementary school.

Following the votes, the Board of Finance set the mill rate for 2025-26 at 24.75, the same as 2024-25.

Brian Allyn moderated the 13-minute meeting and read the agenda items into the record: the first vote would be for the municipal budget, the second would be for the education budget.

A third item regarding the resident trooper was removed from the agenda.

“Action on the proposed resident trooper contract will not be taken tonight. No action due to lack of contract,” Allyn said.

For the town budget vote, Christian Allyn motioned to vote by secret ballot. Stacey Dodge seconded. Residents proceeded to write “yes” or “no” on paper to place in a box.

Bunny McGuire and Patricia Keilty counted the ballots. Keilty announced the budget was approved: “We have a total of 44 yeses and a total of 10 no’s.”

The North Canaan Elementary School budget was voted by vocal “aye” or “nae.” It passed unanimously.

The town budget totals $3,239,732, a reduction of $3,204, or -0.1% from last year’s budget.

The NCES budget totals $4,767,136.46, an increase of $231,023.76, or 5.09%, compared to last year.

The 2025-26 Region One budget passed by referenfum May 6. North Canaan’s assessment is $5,620,587, an increase of $62,282 or 1.09%.

Regarding the resident trooper’s contract vote, after the meeting First Selectman Brian Ohler stated, “A date will be set once we have the new contract.”

Marion J. Pedersen

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

Jacqueline Irene Dirck

SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

Elizabeth Christinat

Elizabeth Christinat

NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.

Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.

