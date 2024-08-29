miscellany
09/05/2024
12/31/2024
Cornwall Library
30 Pine St.
06753
Cornwall, Conn.
United States
Bridge Class

Beginning September 5, bridge is back with Gary Steinkohl: An ongoing series every Thursday through December from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Cornwall Library. If you know basic bidding and play and want to improve your game these classes are for you. The fee is $10 per class, payable to the instructor.

For questions and to register contact Gary at garysteinkohl@gmail.com.

miscellany

Latest News

HVRHS Varsity golf swings into action

Dan Moran, left, and Wiley Fails, right, walk down the fairway to the green with a competitor from Lakeview High School, center. Moran shot 52 on nine holes and Fails shot 57 during Housy's first preseason golf match.

Photo by Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School took on Lakeview High School for a Berkshire League preseason match Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Hosted at Lichfield Country Club, the two teams put forth six official golfers to pair up in three foursomes with the lowest four scores contributing to team totals. Additional players from each side matched against each other for practice play.

sports

Ann Marie Nonkin

LAKEVILLE — Ann Marie Nonkin, 80, of Millerton Road, passed away Aug. 25, 2024, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Paul Nonkin.

She was born April 12, 1944 in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late John and Ann Vallen.

obituaries

Cornwall considers taking tax collector off ballot

CORNWALL — Long standing tax collector Jean Bouteiller will step down at the end of her two-year term this November.

With no qualified residents stepping forward to run for the position, the Board of Selectmen discussed the prospect of making the role an appointed job at a meeting Aug. 20.

cornwall bos

Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Hans Pedersen, age 7, of Sharon, showed his Guernsey, Paisley, at the Dutchess County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24. The calf was born Dec. 12, 2023, and is from Coon Brothers Farm in Amenia.

Photo by Olivia Valentine

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County 9th annual Agricultural Forum was held on Aug. 22 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.
Local farmers, elected officials, and representatives from conservancy organizations attended the forum to discuss agricultural history and how the industry is a critical component of the county’s economic success, generating over $45 million in sales.

A. Gregg Pulver, Dutchess County Comptroller and farmer, began the forum by introducing representatives of the agricultural community and elected officials who share the same vision: “the promotion of agriculture, horticulture, mechanical and domestic arts, fine arts, and allied sciences through education, instruction, display, and competition.”

agriculture