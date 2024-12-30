Properties lingered due to cooling real estate market

This three bedroom antique house at 112 Town St. was built in 1826 with four fireplaces. The July sale of $1.15 million was over the 2024 median sale price for Cornwall of $1,115,000.

Christine Bates
2024 recap

The regional real estate market returned to equilibrium in 2024 with fewer sellers and patient buyers.

Multiple offers on listed properties were infrequent and discounts from listing price were small. Buyers looking for move-in ready HGTV-perfect remained the norm with little interest in updating, not to mention renovating. Younger professional purchasers both from Brooklyn and California continue to find the Litchfield Hills attractive.

The performance of the real estate markets in 2024 in Connecticut’s Northwest Corner showed slight declines in median prices in five of our eight towns compared to 2023. The highest median price was in Cornwall at $1,115,000 and the lowest in North Canaan at $255,900. The number of closed residential sales was also down in five out of eight towns with Goshen — the most active market — edging out Salisbury with 48 sales during the last 12 months. At the same time price per square foot increased in most towns except for Sharon which decreased by 17% to $279 and Canaan, down 18% to $378 per square foot.

The results of this year demonstrate once again how a few high sales can dramatically change comparative town statistics. This year the Town of Cornwall is a splendid example with the sale of two properties over $5 million — 400 5½ Mile Road for $12 million and 40 Cobble Hill Road for $6.25 million. The estate built for tennis great Ivan Lendl on 5½ Mile Road with 18,000 square feet and 446 acres had been on and off the market for some time before selling in January 2024 — the most expensive property ever sold in Litchfield County. A month after selling their estate the Lendls purchased a slightly smaller 6,400 square foot house on 187 acres in Cornwall — the second most expensive house in our region in 2024.

Million-dollar properties continued to be sought after and accounted for approximately 22% of all properties sold, with Salisbury accounting for 22 of the 63 million-dollar properties selling in the eight towns.

New Home construction continues, and 55 pieces of vacant land were sold in the eight towns. The most expensive was 59 acres on 189/195 Amenia Union Road in Sharon which sold for $1,775,000; however, the 11 acres at 4-5 Mount Mauwee Lane in Kent at $500,000 was the most expensive price per acre at $45,000. On the affordable end of the market, 14 sites ranging from 19 acres to half an acre sold for less than $100,000.

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

Scoville unveils renovated building

Scoville unveils renovated building

Kyla DeRisi with bound copies of The Lakeville Journal.

Patrick L. Sullivan

A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.

The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.

Classifieds 1/2/25

Classifieds 1/2/25

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

