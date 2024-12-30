2024 was a year unlike any other in Norfolk

NORFOLK — Weather wise Norfolk and Litchfield county experienced beyond average rainfall in July and August and historic drought in the fall. Great Mountain Forest property manager Russell Russ reported September and October as being the driest on record.

Extremely dry conditions in Litchfield County prompted a no burn fire warning from Public Information Officer and fireman Jon Barbagallo.

Sadly, a tree fell on a passing vehicle on Route 44 Friday, Oct. 25 killed two passengers and ignited a brush fire due to the extremely dry conditions. Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire departments were able to contain the fire. Further north, the Butternut Fire in Great Barrington resulted in over 1,670 acres burned. Rain and snow helped extinguish the fire and were greatly welcome.

Drivers passing through Norfolk experienced delays on Greenwoods Road West below the Catholic Church due to Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (DOT) work replacing existing retaining walls to stabilize the slope along the north side of the road, a project that is expected to take five years.

On a brighter note, a five-megawatt, 13-acre solar array was established at the Norfolk Transfer Station. The project takes advantage of land deemed unusable for other purposes and is designed to reduce carbon debt. The project is the result of an agreement between Norfolk and Lodestar Energy, now owned by New Jersey Resources (NJR). Norfolk should receive $42,000 per year, bringing much needed revenue to town.

Norfolk saw a summer full of music, art, and literary culture for which the town is well known. The Haystack Book Festival brought together authors and readers for “book talks” in late September and early October. Highlights included author Susan Seidleman who presented her book “Desperately Seeking Something” with a moderated conversation and screening of the film “Desperately Seeking Susan” at the Norfolk Library.

The Norfolk Library held its ever popular annual book from August 27-29th raising funds for library programs and providing the public great prices. A cultural hub, the Norfolk Library presents concerts year round.

The first weekend of August featured music on Robertson Plaza, nature walk, tours of historic buildings, and more as part of WIN - A Weekend in Norfolk, which celebrates the town’s creativity and natural beauty. Classical music was also on offer at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival with concerts at the “Shed” as well as rock, folk, and other musical styling at Infinity Hall Norfolk.

Located at the highest elevation in Connecticut, Norfolk gets some of the coldest temperatures and deepest snowfall in the state and is lovingly known as the “icebox”. Embracing the name, The Icebox Cafe opened its doors mid December after two years of delays. Owners Peter and Marinelle Crippen bring years of restaurant experience and offer home baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee in the historic train depot in downtown Norfolk.