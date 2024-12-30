The hydrilla menace: Lessons learned, shared in 2024 to aid in ongoing battle to safeguard lakes

Latest News
The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.
A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”
As President of the Board at the Stissing Center for the last three years, Trettenero was instrumental in the growth and development of the organization. Trettenero shared, “It was an amazing experience. I’m so glad I was able to contribute to the growth of the organization, but I needed to clear my plate to start a job search.”
Trettenero had his last board meeting as President in early December when, just a few days later, he got the call. “So, I get a call from the Board saying, ‘we’re going to make a change, would you do this?’”
After a few days of contemplation, he accepted the role, ready to focus on the future of The Stissing Center. “I really need to focus on the future,” he explained. “The board felt confident that I had the skills to take on this role, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
Gwen Greene, the new President of the Board, shared, “Patrick worked side by side with Brett (Bernardini) during the latter’s tenure and is admired, respected, and beloved by our Pine Plains community. Going forward, I have no doubt we’ll do great things together for the community, for the arts, and for the amazing family that the Stissing Center has helped create.”
Though the center will have a period of adjustment, Trettenero is optimistic about the challenges and opportunities his new role presents. “It’s going to take a little while, but things are starting to calm down already,” he said. “Every transition is challenging, but I’m motivated by the love I have for this town and its people.”
Trettenero is committed to continuing the momentum of growth and ensuring that The Stissing Center remains a vibrant cultural hub for Pine Plains and the surrounding area. He emphasized the importance of balancing offerings for local residents, weekend visitors, and tourists alike. “We’re not for everyone, but we’re for anyone. There’s always room at the table at The Stissing Center,” he said.
With the 2025 programming already in place, Trettenero is focusing on increasing visibility and fundraising efforts. The first major event of the new season, “Fire and Ice,” will launch the season and offer a sneak peek at the diverse artistic programming to come. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate the exciting year ahead,” he said.
As he takes on the role of Executive Director, Patrick Trettenero is focused on the long-term vision: stabilizing and expanding the facility, fostering community partnerships, and raising the funds needed to complete critical infrastructure projects.
“I’m excited, relieved, and yes, a little terrified,” Trettenero admitted with a smile. “I’m hoping that what I can do is continue the momentum of growth and development and then, in a few years, hand it off to someone else to come in with a new perspective and a new approach, but always with the same mission, with the same focus on serving this community and this region.” Trettenero added, “I know I don’t have all the answers and I don’t pretend I’m going to be here forever, but at least for the foreseeable future.”
The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.
The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.
Kip Williams opened the question-and-answer period by saying to Burns “I can’t think of another film about this moment in life. It’s an original window. Thank you for that.”
Burns said he chose that subject matter for that reason. “There are no films about us,” referring to people of “generation X” now being over fifty. “I am invisible now,” he said. “Our stories have no value now.” It was important to him to make a movie about this stage of life.
Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt on the red carpet at The Millerton Movie House on Dec. 21. They were there for a special screening of “Millers in Marriage” which Burns wrote, directed and acted in. All three costarred in the film. Robin Roraback
Mol’s character, Eve, was just becoming successful when she got pregnant and gave up her career to marry her manager and raise their children. Now, she wonders if it is too late to start her career again. When a writer for a magazine — played by Benjamin Bratt — contacts her and reminds her of her past, his character acts as a catalyst for her to begin to think again about her music and her life.
Mol said when she read the script it was like “a conversation I’ve been having with my friends.” She loved about her character that “she changed. She’s still on the journey.”
Kip Williams commented to Mol, “When I look into the eye of the character, I don’t recognize you at all,” describing how completely she had been able to assume her role.
Campbell Scott plays Nick, husband of Margulies’ character. Scott said that as an actor, his challenge in the film was “How unattractive can we make this guy? How whiney? And still keep him human?” Nick is a writer struggling with writer’s block while his wife, also a writer, is finishing another book.
Bratt said of Campbell’s performance, that it was “nuanced” and left him “wondering how he does what he does.” He admitted, “I have a desperately bad actor crush on Campbell Scott.”
Brian d’Arcy James’ character, Dennis, is a caretaker who comes into play when the siblings go to the country for the weekend. The panel said of his character, “He’s an outlier, he lacks some moral structure. He opens things up and creates a problem.”
Moderator Williams commented that the themes of aging, parental death, and surviving as artists were “delicately worked.”
Audience members remarked that the film was “So much fun to watch, great actors.” “Well crafted, melancholy.” “I wanted it to keep going.”
A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.
The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.
There were fewer staffers on hand due to the snow that was falling at show time. Karen Vrotsos, the head of adult programs, stood in for library director Karin Goodell. Also leading groups were volunteers David Rogers and Macey Levin, and the latest addition to the staff, children’s librarian Kyla DeRisi.
Vrotsos took a group to the director’s office, where they admired the portrait of Andrew Warner — one of the founders of Hartford — and heard how a long shot inquiry from a descendant led to the portrait turning up in the library’s holdings.
Then it was up the narrow spiral staircase to a room that holds the original books that made up the library’s initial collection.
The books are small, fragile, and lean heavily toward religion and morally uplifting subjects.
There is also a sword, which might have been made in France in the 1770s and exported to the American colonies for use in the Revolution.
Moving to the reading room, Macey Levin reminded the younger members of the group that it used to be the children’s section, directed the group’s attention to the stone carving in the wall — from Salisbury Cathedral in England — the Oak Room (aka the Kobler Room or the Tower Room) and the map on the wall in an alcove showing the old 14 school districts within Salisbury.
In the basement, DeRisi pointed out a display of miniature books donated by the late Whitney North Seymour. The display was once in the main room of the library, was stowed away in the director’s office, and was then relocated downstairs during the most recent renovation.
There are also bound copies of the Lakeville Journal.
Upstairs under the bells, Rogers explained why the group could not go up the “rickety” ladders to see the actual bells. (Answer: insurance).
Rogers said the “Parsifal Peal” used by the library for its bells is based on Richard Wagner’s “Parsifal” opera and as far as he knows is the only bell tower in the United States that plays it.
He then obliged by playing it on his saxophone.
Classifieds 1/2/25
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Free!
Free: bunkbed/2 Twin Beds includes mattresses. Good condition. Pick up in Sharon. 917-207-8424.
Real Estate
