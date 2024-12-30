Another year of cheers for the Mountaineers

FALLS VILLAGE — In 2024, Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletes succeeded in every season.

Girls basketball set the tone early. The junior varsity squad won a mid-season tournament against regional teams. HVRHS took down Dover High School, Northwestern High School and Indian Mountain School to claim victory.

The girls varsity basketball team carried the team’s success into the postseason with an upset victory over Nonnewaug High School in the quarterfinal round of the Berkshire League Tournament. HVRHS’s Kylie Leonard locked down Nonnewaug’s star Ireland Starziski from start to finish to help secure the win.

Kylie Leonard battled Ireland Starziski from start to finish in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 16.





HVRHS played St. Paul Catholic High School in the WCLC championship lacrosse game May 21.

In the spring, girls varsity lacrosse continued with a championship appearance in the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference tournament. The Mountaineers lost a nailbiter 13-12 to St. Paul Catholic High School. Marissa Zinke, Lola Clayton, Lou Haemmerle and Sophie Nason were each selected to the All-Berkshire League team.

Anne Moran slid safely into third base in softball.





Kyle McCarron (leader) competed in the State Open track meet 1600-meter run June 3.

Track and field athletes took strides later in the spring at the Class S state meet. Kyle McCarron placed 3rd in the 1600-meter run and 4th in the 3200-meter run. Ava Segalla and Anthony Labbadia each placed in the high jump in 2nd and 5th respectively.

When summer rolled around, HVRHS swung in the off-season with a championship victory in the regional Babe Ruth League summer baseball tournament. The team, composed of Mountaineers aged 13 to 16, defeated Barkhamsted 6-5 at Veterans’ Field Aug. 1.

“I don’t care if we’re up by 10 or down by 10, they’ve got the same look on their face. That’s what distinguishes a champion from an ordinary player,” said Coach John Conklin after the win.

When school was back in session, the success kept coming.

The boys soccer bench took in the game against Torrington Sept. 18 beneath a vibrant sunset.

Both boys and girls varsity soccer teams qualified for Class S postseason tournaments. The girls earned the best regular season record in the Berkshire League at 13-2-1. For the boys, Manny Matsudaira was selected All-Berkshire League and for the girls, Ava Segalla, Mia Dodge and Lola Clayton earned the league honors.

In cross country, HVRHS was well represented in the Class S meet in Manchester Saturday, Oct. 26. The Mountaineers had seven boys and six girls attend. HVRHS seniors Kyle McCarron and Gabi Titone both earned all-state status and qualified for the State Open Meet.

Jesse Bonhotel split the Terryville defense.

HVRHS volleyball qualified for the Class S state tournament this fall and sophomore Sydney Howe earned All-Berkshire League team recognition.

As winter sports get underway, hopes are high for varsity basketball. For the boys team, the full starting line up from last year is returning along with several newcomers. The girls will look to continue previous success despite the loss of senior captains Anne Moran and Haley Leonard.

A new sport was added for the winter season in 2025: indoor track. HVRHS’s running talent will stay active through the cold with several invitational meets during the season.