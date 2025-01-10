Shelea Lynn Hurley

WASSAIC — Shelea Lynn “Shalay” Hurley, 51, a longtime area resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, following a lengthy illness. Her husband, Michael, was at her bedside when Shalay was called home to be with God.

Born April 19, 1973, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Roy Cullen, Sr. and Joann (Miles) Antoniadis of Amsterdam, New York. Shalay was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School class of 1991. On July 21, 2018 in Dover Plains, New York she married Michael P. Hurley. Michael survives at home in Wassaic.

Shalay was a beautiful soul who would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed crafting, making wreaths, spending time with her husband Michael and playing with their dog Autumn. Shalay was a longtime member of Faith Bible Chapel of Shekomeko in Millerton, where she made many friends over the years.

In addition to her husband Michael, her mother Joann (Nick) and her dog Autumn, Shalay is survived by three children, Rebekah Antoniadis, Brittany Holton (Tyler) and Jimmy Antoniadis; three brothers, Thomas Cullen, Roy Cullen, Jr. and Shaun Cullen; four grandchildren, Ioannia, Adaline, Aubrey and Chandler and several aunts and uncles and many friends. In addition to her father, Roy Sr., Shalay was predeceased by her daughter, Savannah, her foster parents, Mr. & Mrs. Murphy, her grandparents, several uncles and her dear in-laws, James and Shirley Hurley.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12.p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A private burial will take place at Amenia Island Cemetery in Amenia, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 900 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 304, Melville, NY 11747. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Shalay’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

On planting a Yellowwood tree

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

A scene from “Exterminators of the Year 3000”

Courtesy IMDB.COM

The Lakeville Journal’s Bad Cinema desk sincerely hopes everyone had something better to do last summer than sit inside and watch appallingly bad movies. Anything would do. Hiking. Antiquing. Going for coffee.

Even — and we realize this is strong stuff — writing poetry.

Keep ReadingShow less
film