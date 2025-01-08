'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman
film

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

The film, directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, portrays young Dylan’s arrival in Greenwich Village during the early 1960s. The film depicts his interactions with key figures like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, and Suze Rotolo (called Sylvie Russo in the film), while also exploring Dylan’s evolution from performing traditional folk songs to writing his own, including iconic tracks like “Blowin’ in the Wind.” The narrative touches on his struggles with fame, identity, and the pressure to conform, culminating in his controversial electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

“I went into seeing the film with an open mind,” said Rogovoy, “recognizing that this film is not for me. It’s not for ‘Dylanologists,’ for experts. It’s a Hollywood film. I don’t think it does harm, but I think it doesn’t do a lot of what it could have done.”

The film presents a sentimental narrative with many historical inaccuracies. “According to Elijah Wald, whose book the film is based on, he said he likes the film but that it’s entirely fictional,” said Rogovoy.

The talkback itself was lively, with audience members sharing their thoughts on the film’s nostalgic appeal and its historical inaccuracies. Several attendees mentioned how the film helped them relive the cultural transformation of the era.

“It brings to mind the first time I heard that music, and the change it had on our culture,” shared one audience member.

Another attendee, who was just a baby during the time period depicted in the film, said, “I loved how much of his music they did play. It wasn’t just one verse and then cut away. I really got a renewed appreciation for his genius. I’m going full Dylan when I get home.”

While Rogovoy’s approach during the talkback was to facilitate discussion, audience members were eager to hear his analysis. His 2009 book, “Bob Dylan: Prophet Mystic Poet” explores Dyan’s connection to Jewish liturgy. In contrast to “A Complete Unknown,” Rogovoy offered a reminder of “I’m Not There,” the 2007 experimental musical drama co-written and directed by Todd Haynes where six actors portrayed different facets of Dylan’s persona. He described the film’s nonlinear narrative as offering what he called “a Dylanesque portrayal” of the artist, capturing more of the complexity of Dylan’s identity. Rogovoy characterized Chalamet’s portrayal as “one note.”

“And how do we know about the essence of Bob Dylan at that time?” asked Rogovoy. “Well, because there are a number of documentary films with footage of that time, which I’m sure that they (the filmmakers and cast) all viewed again and again. My understanding of Chalamet’s preparation was that he really immersed himself in everything to be a credible Bob Dylan. But in the end, I just found him to be entirely monochromatic.”

The screening and talkback provided a nuanced platform for discussing “A Complete Unknown”—a film that, while not without flaws, ignited a conversation about Bob Dylan’s influence and his enigmatic role in shaping American music and culture.

film

Latest News

On planting a Yellowwood tree

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Joy-filled Bunny Story Hour at the David M. Hunt Library

Joy-filled Bunny Story Hour at the David M. Hunt Library

Piper Peterson reading to the group.

Natalia Zukerman

On Thursday, Jan. 2, the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Conn., hosted a joy-filled “Bunny Story Hour with Piper and Otis the Rabbit.” Otis is the 8-year-old beloved pet rabbit of Piper and Walter Peterson, who live in Falls Village. “I guess she’s about 50 in bunny years,” said Piper.

Brittany Spear-Baron, the library’s assistant director and youth programming coordinator, curates the twice-a-week (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.) themed story-time for children. “We usually get kids aged 1 to 4 years old, but it’s a wider range right now because of the holiday.”

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Fire & Ice event at Stissing Center kicks off 2025 season

Fire & Ice event at Stissing Center kicks off 2025 season
Provided

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Stissing Center in Pine Plains will host its Fire & Ice event, a celebratory kickoff and unveiling of its 2025 season. The evening fundraiser will consist of a cocktail party and a performance and will also serve as also the introduction of the season’s theme, “Find Your Center.”

After a cocktail hour complete with a signature Winter Margarita and delicious food, there will be a 90-minute show demonstrating the variety of arts entertainment ticket holders can expect this season. Musical artists include Will Lawrence from the Felice Brothers, Alec Sisco, The Stissing Climbers (a bluegrass band), and Sophia Zhou, the Stissing Center’s director of chamber music, playing Gershwin. The evening will feature two brief dance pieces curated by Catherine Tharin, along with the premiere of “Mr. Marty Pants,” a short comedy written and directed by the Stissing Center’s new executive director, Patrick Trettenero, filmed in Pine Plains. Comedian and Pine Plains resident Rachel Lenihan will emcee the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
entertainment