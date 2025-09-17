TRIFEST brings global youth filmmakers to Great Barrington

Great Barrington’s Triplex Cinema will soon roll out the red carpet for a new generation of filmmakers. TRIFEST, a new youth film festival, is set to showcase the creativity and voices of young storytellers from across the globe.

The three-day festival, running from Sept. 19 to 21, will feature 44 short films from filmmakers aged 25 and under, representing over 17 countries. Categories include narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental films. In addition to screenings, a variety of industry panels and conversations are scheduled with internationally renowned filmmakers and producers, including Peter Becker, president of Criterion Collection; Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short,” “Nickel Boys”); Tony Gerber, Emmy and PGA Award-winning documentarian (“We Will Rise,” “War Game”); and first-time feature filmmakers Zia Anger (“My First Film”), Carson Lund (“Eephus”), and Haley Elizabeth Anderson (“Tendaberry”).

TRIFEST founder Nicki Wilson led the charge to save the Triplex from the threat of closure back in 2023 when its future was in limbo. As a longtime arts advocate and film lover, Nicki explained “I could not imagine living in a town without a theater.”

Wilson and other community members formed the grassroots non-profit Save The Triplex in an effort to keep the theater open and operating.

The group successfully purchased the theater in the summer of 2023. Soon after, Wilson identified another opportunity.

“I’m working nonstop trying to get submissions from Williamstown and North Adams, and Sheffield, and I’m getting submissions from China, India, Germany, Ukraine — and I thought, well, wouldn’t it be interesting for the Triplex to actually start an international youth film festival?” she said. “It would be inspirational and educational to the younger people in our area, but at the same time, it would be interesting for all of us to see what younger people were making around the world. It just seemed like a perfect fit for the Triplex.”

Tickets are $10 per program, $20 for evening shows, or $45 for a 3-day pass. Tickets are available at trifest.org and thetriplex.org.