TRIFEST brings global youth filmmakers to Great Barrington

TRIFEST, a new three-day festival featuring work by international filmmakers aged 25 and under.

Brian Gersten

Great Barrington’s Triplex Cinema will soon roll out the red carpet for a new generation of filmmakers. TRIFEST, a new youth film festival, is set to showcase the creativity and voices of young storytellers from across the globe.

The three-day festival, running from Sept. 19 to 21, will feature 44 short films from filmmakers aged 25 and under, representing over 17 countries. Categories include narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental films. In addition to screenings, a variety of industry panels and conversations are scheduled with internationally renowned filmmakers and producers, including Peter Becker, president of Criterion Collection; Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short,” “Nickel Boys”); Tony Gerber, Emmy and PGA Award-winning documentarian (“We Will Rise,” “War Game”); and first-time feature filmmakers Zia Anger (“My First Film”), Carson Lund (“Eephus”), and Haley Elizabeth Anderson (“Tendaberry”).

TRIFEST founder Nicki Wilson led the charge to save the Triplex from the threat of closure back in 2023 when its future was in limbo. As a longtime arts advocate and film lover, Nicki explained “I could not imagine living in a town without a theater.”

Wilson and other community members formed the grassroots non-profit Save The Triplex in an effort to keep the theater open and operating.

The group successfully purchased the theater in the summer of 2023. Soon after, Wilson identified another opportunity.

“I’m working nonstop trying to get submissions from Williamstown and North Adams, and Sheffield, and I’m getting submissions from China, India, Germany, Ukraine — and I thought, well, wouldn’t it be interesting for the Triplex to actually start an international youth film festival?” she said. “It would be inspirational and educational to the younger people in our area, but at the same time, it would be interesting for all of us to see what younger people were making around the world. It just seemed like a perfect fit for the Triplex.”

Tickets are $10 per program, $20 for evening shows, or $45 for a 3-day pass. Tickets are available at trifest.org and thetriplex.org.

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

Haystack Book Festival: writers in conversation

Jerome A. Cohen, author of the memoir \u201cEastward, Westward: A Lifein Law.\u201d
The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, brings renowned writers and thinkers to Norfolk for conversation. Celebrating its fifth season this fall, the festival will gather 18 writers for discussions at the Norfolk Library on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3 through 5.

Salisbury Family Services to honor Danielle Mailer at Sept. 27 benefit

Salisbury Family Services to honor Danielle Mailer at Sept. 27 benefit

Danielle Mailer with her 12 foot aluminum mountain lion outside of the Scoville Library.

Peter McEachern

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Salisbury Family Services (SFS) will hold a benefit dinner and barn dance, honoring artist Danielle Mailer. Taking place at Stillwater Farm in Salisbury, this festive fundraiser will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and lively barn dancing — all in support of the critical services SFS provides.

Founded in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression, Salisbury Family Services has been a lifeline for residents of Salisbury and the surrounding villages of Amesville, Lakeville, Lime Rock, and Taconic for nearly 90 years. What began as an effort by local women to mend clothes and provide food has evolved into a professional social service agency offering confidential support for housing, food, childcare, medical needs and more.

