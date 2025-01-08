Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car strikes fallen tree on New Year’s Day

Early in the morning on Jan. 1, Fortunella Indomenico, 40, of Newington was traveling westbound on Route 4 in Sharon. Driving a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, Indomenico was navigating a curve during rainy and foggy conditions when she struck a fallen tree in the roadway. The car remained operable, and Indomenico was able to drive the vehicle to her destination of the Sharon Health Center. Indomenico was uninjured, but noticed fluid leakage and employed AAA service to tow the vehicle.

Car flips on snowy roads

At approximately 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, a 2012 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Route 272 in Norfolk amongst slippery conditions. While negotiating a right curve, due to the snow-covered road, the tires lost traction with the asphalt and began to slide across the roadway. The driver, Rory Distin, 21, of Torrington, began to oversteer in an attempt to correct the slide, and the vehicle rolled onto its left side. The vehicle was disabled by the crash, and had to be towed from the scene. Distin was uninjured, though he was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Second car strikes fallen

Late in the evening on Jan. 1, Joseph Bartlett, 19, of Amenia was traveling westbound on Route 4 in Sharon in a 2017 Ford Taurus. Just before 11 p.m., Bartlett rounded a curve and saw a downed tree blocking the roadway. Unable to stop in time, the vehicle collided with the tree. Bartlett was uninjured, and the vehicle was driven from the scene with minor damage.

Disturbance at White Hart

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 2, the Salisbury’s Resident State Trooper responded to a call of an unwanted party at the White Hart Inn. After arriving at the scene, Trooper Veras arrested Segundo Lalvay, 51, of Millerton, charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and interfering with an officer. Lalvay was unable to post a $1,000 cash or surety bond, and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Court GA 18 on Jan. 3.

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

'A Complete Unknown' — a talkback at The Triplex

Seth Rogovoy at the screening of “A Complete Unknown” at The Triplex.

Natalia Zukerman

When Seth Rogovoy, acclaimed author, critic, and cultural commentator of “The Rogovoy Report” on WAMC Northeast Public Radio, was asked to lead a talkback at The Triplex in Great Barrington following a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” he took on the task with a thoughtful and measured approach.

“I really try to foster a conversation and keep my opinions about the film to myself,” said Rogovoy before the event on Sunday, Jan. 5. “I want to let people talk about how they felt about it and then I ask follow-up questions, or people ask me questions. I don’t reveal a lot about my feelings until the end.”

On planting a Yellowwood tree

On planting a Yellowwood tree

The author planted this Yellowwood tree a few years ago on some of his open space.

Fritz Mueller

As an inveterate collector of all possibly winter hardy East coast native shrubs and trees, I take a rather expansive view of the term “native”; anything goes as long as it grows along the East coast. After I killed those impenetrable thickets of Asiatic invasive shrubs and vines which surrounded our property, I suddenly found myself with plenty of open planting space.

That’s when, a few years ago, I also planted a Yellowwood tree, (Cladastris kentukea). It is a rare, medium-sized tree in the legume family—spectacular when in bloom and golden yellow in fall. In the wild, it has a very disjointed distribution in southeastern states, yet a large specimen, obviously once part of a long-gone garden, has now become part of the woods bordering Route 4 on its highest point between Sharon and Cornwall.

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

Schlock and Awful: winter edition

A scene from “Exterminators of the Year 3000”

Courtesy IMDB.COM

The Lakeville Journal’s Bad Cinema desk sincerely hopes everyone had something better to do last summer than sit inside and watch appallingly bad movies. Anything would do. Hiking. Antiquing. Going for coffee.

Even — and we realize this is strong stuff — writing poetry.

