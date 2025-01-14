Region-wide policy calls cellphones ‘a privilege, not a right’

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Board of Education, voting unanimously, adopted a cellphone policy at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Jan 6.



The introductory paragraphs of the approved policy read:



“There is a growing body of evidence that suggests student access to cellular telephones and other electronic communication devices may be detrimental to student emotional well being, social development, and academic growth. Therefore, the use of electronic communication devices and other such technology at school (in any school-based environment) is considered a privilege, not a right.



“Students may possess cellular telephones and other wireless communication devices on school property and school-sponsored transportation, provided students adhere to the restrictions contained within this policy. Any unauthorized use of cellular telephones and other wireless communication devices during the instructional school day or at such times as not authorized by the school principal or designee is prohibited, as it disrupts the instructional program or distracts from the educational environment.”



Students in grades K-8 may have phones and devices, but they must be turned off and stored in a designated area during the instructional school day.



High school students must also keep their phones and devices off and stored in designated holders in each classroom. “High school principals may modify the instructional school day to establish other authorized times of use in addition to when students are waiting for the beginning of the instructional school day or waiting for a school bus at the end of the instructional school day, including the designation of areas of the school campus for such use.”



The rules are clear about privacy concerns. Under “Unauthorized Use of Devices,” the policy forbids “Violation of a student’s or other person’s reasonable expectation of privacy by using such devices with photographic capabilities in student locker rooms, restrooms, any other student changing areas, or the classroom, whether such use occurs during the instructional school day or on school property. Cellular telephones and other wireless communication devices may not be utilized to take unauthorized ‘photographs’ or ‘videos’ while on school property, while on school-sponsored transportation or while a student is engaged in school-sponsored activities. Use in a manner that is profane, indecent, obscene, threatening, discriminatory, bullying or harassing language, pictures or gestures.”



There are exceptions. “There is educational value in utilizing cellular telephones or other wireless communication devices in the classroom when such devices deliver content, and extend, enhance, and/or reinforce a student’s learning process..The appropriateness of in-class use of these devices consistent with the instructional objectives within instructional time will be determined by the classroom teacher with the approval of the building principal or designee.”



And “Exceptions to the restrictions in this policy, in part or in its entirety, may be made for health, safety and emergency reasons by the principal and/or designee.”



Devices may be confiscated for violations. “Unauthorized use of these devices is grounds for confiscation by school officials, including classroom teachers. Repeated unauthorized use of such devices may lead to disciplinary action and/or behavioral intervention support(s).”