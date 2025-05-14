schools

Region One loses federal grant funding

FALLS VILLAGE — Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley told the Region One Board of Education at its May 5 meeting that the district lost federal funding for a part-time social worker/counselor at all regional schools. This is the first impact on Region One from recent changes at the federal level. The grant will end Dec. 31.

The superintendent said she would inform local school boards during their May meetings.

The grant is administered by EdAdvance, which is “submitting a request for reconsideration, exploring alternative funding sources, and assessing whether they can support the position internally,” Brady-Shanley reported.

HVRHS retains accreditation

Housatonic Valley Regional High School principal Ian Strever reported the New England Association of Schools and Colleges voted to continue Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s accreditation at NEASC’s March meeting.

Strever said that NEASC “commended the school for several strengths, including its bias incident reporting system, strategic curriculum planning, comprehensive agricultural education program, student assistance team, and alignment of its all-hazards safety plan with district protocols.”

The next accreditation cycle will begin in fall 2026 with the next visit in 2029.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure

SALISBURY — Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

Joan was born July 29, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Barbara (Ryan) Anderson. She grew up in Mexico and Maryland, later attending the Shipley School in Pennsylvania and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vassar College.

