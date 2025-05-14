Region One loses federal grant funding

FALLS VILLAGE — Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley told the Region One Board of Education at its May 5 meeting that the district lost federal funding for a part-time social worker/counselor at all regional schools. This is the first impact on Region One from recent changes at the federal level. The grant will end Dec. 31.

The superintendent said she would inform local school boards during their May meetings.

The grant is administered by EdAdvance, which is “submitting a request for reconsideration, exploring alternative funding sources, and assessing whether they can support the position internally,” Brady-Shanley reported.

HVRHS retains accreditation

Housatonic Valley Regional High School principal Ian Strever reported the New England Association of Schools and Colleges voted to continue Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s accreditation at NEASC’s March meeting.

Strever said that NEASC “commended the school for several strengths, including its bias incident reporting system, strategic curriculum planning, comprehensive agricultural education program, student assistance team, and alignment of its all-hazards safety plan with district protocols.”

The next accreditation cycle will begin in fall 2026 with the next visit in 2029.