Bright colors pierce the November chill at Norfolk Library art show

The full breadth of New England’s seasons are on display at the Norfolk Library for this month’s art exhibit “Changing Colors”, showcasing the work of New Hartford based artist Jessica McGarry Bartlet.

The show debuted with a reception in the Library’s Great Hall on Sunday, Nov. 3. It features watercolors, oil on panel and oil on canvas paintings, depicting scenes ranging from vibrant, bursting summer landscapes to more austere depictions of craggy mountainsides in Iceland.

“I want my audience to live in the moment,” Bartlet said of her work. Many of her pieces portray scenes from her own backyard, and she hopes that those who see her work will understand the value of staying present and “being where you are,” in her words.

While there is a distinct wildness to the work – there are few traces of human influence in her landscapes – she wants her paintings to convey that the wonder of the natural world exists everywhere.

“You don’t have to travel to find the wilderness, it will come to you,” she said.

While several pieces feature the vast North Atlantic expanses of Iceland and Ireland, most are inspired by the woodlands and meadows of New England. Some pieces focus on tangible subjects such as individual trees or ponds, while others are more abstract explorations of natural shapes. They are united by a highly textured style that at times borders on impressionistic.

Bartlet was first introduced to the Library by a former student, Norfolk resident Janise Graham-Jones, who took a watercolor course that Bartlet runs through EdAdvance, a Litchfield based education non-profit. Bartlet’s work, which will be displayed through Dec. 5, follows a 50 year monthly tradition of showcasing fine art on the Library’s walls.

Approximately 25% of the proceeds from sold works will be allocated to the Norfolk Library Associates, the organization that provides funding for all of the Library’s programming. The Art Committee, which is a subcommittee of the Associates, organizes each month’s art exhibit.

Kristin Mudge, chair of the Committee, said that the shows are organized around a three-pronged mission: “supporting local artists, providing cultural experiences for the local population, and fundraising for the library.”

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

