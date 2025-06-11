Paint and pour-overs: art and coffee return to Falls Village

Passages #3 by ErickJohnson (oil on paper).

When the Furnace – Art on Paper Archive opens “Passages,” Erick Johnson’s first solo exhibition at the Falls Village gallery, it won’t just be the art that beckons. The coffee will once again be flowing from the café next door.

“There’s a door right into the café,” said gallery director and artist Kathleen Kucka, walking into the adjoining room. “The opening will spill in there. It always does.” The Falls Village Café closed in October, much to Kucka’s dismay, but is set to reopen as Off the Trail Café.

“Without the café,” Kucka said, “it just didn’t work. Not to mention my own hunger. So Ijust closed for the winter, which actually worked out really well.” With the reopening, there is a revived enthusiasm fueled by art and caffeine.

Johnson’s paintings and works on paper that ripple with color mark a bold step forward for the artist. While his abstractions have long played a quiet presence in group shows and the gallery’s flat files, “Passages” offers the first full spotlight with all eyes on the shifting geometries, the softened edges, the negative space that Kucka called “meandering.”

Johnson, who splits his time between Tribeca and Hillsdale, is steeped in the art world. He was the assistant for landscape painter Wolf Kahn for over a decade. He knew de Kooning. “And the work has only gotten more inventive,” said Kucka. “The stacking. The shapes. Even the way he’s using the brush. It’s like woven fabric.”

Two of the works in the show are paintings in the formal sense — paint on stretched canvas — while the rest are pigment-rich explorations on thick paper. “There really is a distinction,” Kucka explained, and a difference in the impact from the smaller to the larger pieces. And yet, the through-line is unmistakable: color as a portal, form as an exploration.

So come for the conversation, stay for the coffee. But mostly, come for the work — vibrant, unfolding, and, as Kucka put it, “just beautiful.”

The opening reception is Saturday, June 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will be on view through July 6 at Furnace – Art on Paper Archive at 107 Main St., Falls Village.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship

Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary

Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

