exhibit

Rose Algrant Art Show celebrates local talent

Rose Algrant Art Show celebrates local talent

A visitor to the Rose Algrant Art Show, held at the Cornwall Consolidated School, studies paintings by artist Camilla Marie Dahl Busby.

L. Tomaino

The Rose Algrant Art Show has been a yearly tradition at the Cornwall Consolidated School since 1959 and returned this year on Aug. 8, 9 and 10. Cornwall artists of all talents and disciplines — from painting to shoemaking — are welcome to exhibit at the show.

The show is named for Rose Algrant, who came to Cornwall from Europe in 1942 during World War II to be near her son, a student at Rumsey Hall, an independent junior boarding and day school in Washington Depot, Connecticut. She took a temporary teaching job there but ended up staying for 40 years, becoming a beloved French teacher.

Over the years, her home became akin to a French Salon.She entertained writers such as Mark Van Doren and James Thurber, and artists Marc Simont and Ruth Gannett, among others.

Algrant held the first art show at the West Cornwall train station and decided then that some of the proceeds would go to a local charity.

This year, artist Frank Rosen was exhibiting for his second time.His work is “all things wood.I started with making furniture.”He now also creates sculptural, painted, textural forms. One of his favorite pieces is composed of found wood, to which he added lighting.

Potter Betts Brown displayed her ceramic pieces and said history inspires her. “I love historical references.” The decoration on some of her pieces was inspired by ancient Greek vases.

Chris Henry of Chris Henry Designs sat behind a display of his jewelry. “I love living in Cornwall,” he said.“There are a lot of artists in Cornwall — so many potters, painters, photographers.”

Painter April Stewart Klausner agreed.She came to Cornwall a few years ago and never left, delighted to find a community of artists.She takes photos while riding her bike and uses them as references for her pieces, which combine watercolor with colored pencil. Of two of the paintings, Klausner said, “The bears were photographed in my yard!”

Other works in the show included drawings by renowned kinetic sculptor Tim Prentice. Sculptor David Colbert showed one of his geometric designs. Theresa Pattison and Camilla Marie Dahl Busby had paintings on display. Lauren Kendrick had works made from cloth.Moon Unit Zappa displayed colored drawings. Potter Sanha Peterson included candle holders among her wares.

Many other wonderful works were on display and visitors enjoyed browsing throughout the weekend.

Following Rose Algrant’s lead, fifteen percent of the sales went to the Cornwall Fire Department this year.

exhibit

Latest News

Peggy Ann McEnroe

Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Keep ReadingShow less

Kim Roberta Andrews

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less