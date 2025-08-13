Rose Algrant Art Show celebrates local talent

The Rose Algrant Art Show has been a yearly tradition at the Cornwall Consolidated School since 1959 and returned this year on Aug. 8, 9 and 10. Cornwall artists of all talents and disciplines — from painting to shoemaking — are welcome to exhibit at the show.

The show is named for Rose Algrant, who came to Cornwall from Europe in 1942 during World War II to be near her son, a student at Rumsey Hall, an independent junior boarding and day school in Washington Depot, Connecticut. She took a temporary teaching job there but ended up staying for 40 years, becoming a beloved French teacher.

Over the years, her home became akin to a French Salon.She entertained writers such as Mark Van Doren and James Thurber, and artists Marc Simont and Ruth Gannett, among others.

Algrant held the first art show at the West Cornwall train station and decided then that some of the proceeds would go to a local charity.

This year, artist Frank Rosen was exhibiting for his second time.His work is “all things wood.I started with making furniture.”He now also creates sculptural, painted, textural forms. One of his favorite pieces is composed of found wood, to which he added lighting.

Potter Betts Brown displayed her ceramic pieces and said history inspires her. “I love historical references.” The decoration on some of her pieces was inspired by ancient Greek vases.

Chris Henry of Chris Henry Designs sat behind a display of his jewelry. “I love living in Cornwall,” he said.“There are a lot of artists in Cornwall — so many potters, painters, photographers.”

Painter April Stewart Klausner agreed.She came to Cornwall a few years ago and never left, delighted to find a community of artists.She takes photos while riding her bike and uses them as references for her pieces, which combine watercolor with colored pencil. Of two of the paintings, Klausner said, “The bears were photographed in my yard!”

Other works in the show included drawings by renowned kinetic sculptor Tim Prentice. Sculptor David Colbert showed one of his geometric designs. Theresa Pattison and Camilla Marie Dahl Busby had paintings on display. Lauren Kendrick had works made from cloth.Moon Unit Zappa displayed colored drawings. Potter Sanha Peterson included candle holders among her wares.

Many other wonderful works were on display and visitors enjoyed browsing throughout the weekend.

Following Rose Algrant’s lead, fifteen percent of the sales went to the Cornwall Fire Department this year.