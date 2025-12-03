‘American Stories’ art exhibit opens

CORNWALL — At the opening of Wendell Minor’s show at the Cornwall Library on Nov. 22, Stephanie Plunkett, chief curator of the Norman Rockwell Museum, introduced Minor as “an award-winning illustrator of over 50 years,” noting that he topped off his achievements by being inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2023.

Minor explained, “For an illustrator, that’s like winning an Academy Award.”

The show, American Stories, curated by Plunkett, features a mix of work from Minor’s more than 2,000 book covers and 65 children’s books.

Minor described his beginnings in Aurora, Illinois, where his father was a factory worker. “He didn’t put much stock in me drawing. I didn’t listen to him.”

To finance his dream, Minor sold his car and went to Florida to study at the Ringling School of Art and Design, where he majored in illustration.

After graduating, he was recruited by Hallmark Cards. “My first work was fuzzy bunnies,” said Minor.

In 1968, he moved to New York City, where he worked for designer Paul Bacon for two years. Bacon was instrumental in his success.

“Before I knew it, I had enough work to keep me busy. I didn’t look up from my drawing board until now.”

At 83, Minor says, “Now I am back to painting for myself. I feel liberated.”

He spoke about working on Reaching for the Moon with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Minor had written to Aldrin suggesting the idea of a children’s book. When they met, “I had to pinch myself. I was sitting having lunch with Buzz Aldrin!” Aldrin became a friend.

He also developed friendships while working with David McCullough and Jean Craighead George. He recalled going to Alaska with George and riding a dog sled. “It was like a Jack London adventure.”

In 1991, Minor and his wife, Florence, who died last year, moved to Washington, Conn. They collaborated on several books together, including Smitten with Kittens.

Reflecting on his life, Minor mused, “Funny how things come together. When you make a decision you have no idea where it will take you.” He added, “I’ve had an interesting life. I am very thankful.”

American Stories will be on display through Jan. 11 at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine St. in Cornwall.