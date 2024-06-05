Center on Main expands offerings

Rebecca Bloomfield, new creative administrator at Falls Village’s Center on Main.

Patrick L. Sullivan
business

Center on Main expands offerings

FALLS VILLAGE — A quick look at the Center on Main’s website shows upcoming events that have nothing to do with the Falls Village Children’s Theater (FVCT).

This is by design.

Rebecca Bloomfield, a 10-year resident of Falls Village, is the new Creative Administrator at the Center, taking over from Brook Martinez, who was the first to hold the position. (Martinez is still involved with the center, with a music program).

Bloomfield took over in April.

In a June 2 interview, she said a key part of the plan for the Center is “to get more people into the space.”

The FVCT has its productions, and the Twelve Moons Coffee House people offer folk music, but that leaves plenty of time for other activities.

Bloomfield is looking for programming that has a regional appeal, and that “deepens community connections through programs that explore creative expression.”

On Friday, May 31, Bloomfield facilitated the first of what will be monthly events, called “Big Talk” (as opposed to small talk).

She said the idea is to get people who may be quite familiar with each other to go past the usual questions about work or family.

Questions such as “What’s giving you energy these days?” are open-ended and encourage the development of deeper connections between participants.

Eight people showed up for the first Big Talk event, allowing for four groups of two people each, with Bloomfield facilitating.

Also, there was chocolate.

Bloomfield said she was encouraged by the initial session. “It took a little bit of trust” on the part of the participants.

Bloomfield and the Center in Main board are actively looking for ways to use the space for creative endeavors.

Bloomfield is excited about the efforts at building community connections. Two people that attended the first Big Talk session (and who have known each other for years) reported that “they talked about things they normally don’t.”

Bloomfield and the Center in Main board are actively looking for ways to use the space for creative endeavors.

Coming up is Make Music Day on June 21, the summer solstice. (See www.thecenteronmain.org/events for details).

Ongoing programs include Co-Working on Main, when the building is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a good Wi-Fi connection and coffee for anyone who wants to settle down with a laptop and get some work done, and NO SERVICE: A Phone-free Art-Making Space for Non-Artists, described as “two hours of phone-free connection, where you will be guided through a creative process that uses art as a tool for meaning making.”

business

Latest News

Historical Society fetes volunteers

Historical Society fetes volunteers

Peter Vermilyea was the guest speaker at Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society’s annual dinner.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.

Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

North Canaan mill rate drops

North Canaan mill rate drops

NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.

Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).

Keep ReadingShow less
budget

Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.

“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury association land trust

Sharon Sustainable Team grows

Sharon Sustainable Team grows

SHARON — Four Sharon residents were appointed to the Sustainable Team at a regularly held Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

Tim Wright, Brian Abut, Katherine Shepard and Bethany Shaffer are set to each serve a two-year term on a team that First Selectman Casey Flanagan described as a “fundraising group” that will target grants and operating cost reduction strategies with the goal of further the town’s sustainable and environmentally conscious endeavors.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon board of selectmen