Citywide Automotive is up and running on all cylinders

AMENIA — A well-appointed automotive service establishment with accommodating staff is ready to serve the area’s automotive repair needs. Citywide Automotive North, located at 3387 Route 343, has been open for business since Feb. 1, following a few months of building renovation.

“I grew up around the automotive industry,” said owner and chief mechanic Toby Kiernan during a conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Getting the building ready to open included “a ton of cleaning,” Kiernan said, along with painting the interior, carpeting the offices and applying epoxy to the shop floor.

Services offered to the community include 24-hour towing service, all automotive mechanicals, body repair and auto sales, Kiernan said. Services also include oil changes, brake service and tires. The tow services offer a flatbed tow truck and a standard wrecker tow.

Citywide Automotive is equipped and experienced with all makes and models of vehicles, including high end luxury and classic cars. Electric vehicles, however, are not a specialty.

Kiernan’s uncle, Peter Kiernan, brings 45 years of auto repair experience to the business, delighting in serving as a personable volunteer assistant in the shop.

“We love it here,” Peter Kiernan said of the town. He divides his time between Amenia and his home in Florida.

Completing work on a car belonging to a veteran, Peter Kiernan set about giving the car a washing, a small, and yet appreciated, reward for that customer’s military service.

“It’s the least I could do,” he said.

While customers wait for their vehicles, there will be time to admire the classic cars Pete Kiernan has lovingly restored to their original glory.

“The cars are most certainly his pride and joy,” Toby Kiernan said of his uncle’s cars.

“My uncle Pete is my mentor in the automotive industry and business. What I am doing here I could not do without his knowledge and support,” Toby said.

Veterans and senior citizens receive a 10% discount on service.

“We come from a long line of veterans who served. We support our troops and first responders as much as possible in appreciation for their service,” Toby Kiernan said.

“My uncle loves to BBQ,” Kiernan said, and there is plenty of room. Once the weather gets warm, on Fridays at lunch time Citywide Automotive expects to have the grill going, welcoming all comers for a festive free lunch.

Toby Kiernan recognized the challenges in finding qualified shop workers today, He said that as the shop gets busier, they expect to contact the local BOCES training program to find help and to explore ways that they might help to mentor the next generation of expert mechanics.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The business is closed on Sundays. Towing services are open 24 hours. To contact Citywide Automotive, phone 845-789-1300.

“We appreciate the people we’ve met from Amenia and surrounding towns. They have been kind, helpful and courteous. We are happy to be in business here,” Toby Kiernan said.