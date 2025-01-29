Honeychurch Home moving to Lenox, Mass.

Carolyn Piccirelli of Honeychurch Home faces the upcoming move to Lenox with mixed emotions. “It was a bittersweet decision to leave our shop location in Salisbury,” she said. But she looks forward to the larger space in Lenox and plans to expand the products Honeychurch offers.

Anne Day
SALISBURY — Honeychurch Home in downtown Salisbury will be closing its doors and moving to Lenox, Massachusetts soon.

Honeychurch’s owner, Carolyn Piccirelli, said, “The Salisbury shop will most likely close in mid-February or end of February at the latest. We are having a huge moving sale and each week an extra 10% reduction is added on top of the sale prices. When we are close to being out of items, we will then close.”

Honeychurch Home opened in Salisbury five years ago and has been a staple of Salisbury shops since then. It is known for its unique and “thoughtfully designed” items for the home that are “created out of materials of the highest quality.” Products at Honeychurch range from apothecary items such as hand wash and hand lotions, diffusers and parfums, to all kinds of candles and candle holders to beautiful sweaters and dresses, baskets, books, bookends, table linens, wall décor, flowers, throws and many decorative and gift items.

Piccirelli recently made a journey to Paris to buy items for the store. “We go straight to the original artisans throughout Europe to make our ideas come to life,” she said.

On the trip to Paris, Piccirelli explained, “I look for products that are of the highest quality, fit our aesthetic, and aren’t found anywhere else.” She continued, “It is fun to go shopping for the store. It’s probably not how people imagine it. It can be a lot of work to find one or two products for the shop. I walked over 11 miles the other day at the show in Paris! It can be overwhelming, but I always have a plan and enjoy seeing the new items that are starting to hit the market.”

“It was a bittersweet decision to leave our shop location in Salisbury,” Piccirelli said. “It is hard to believe that I opened the store five years ago and now we are expanding in 2025. We love living in Salisbury and I care deeply about our town. The people of Salisbury have welcomed me and my husband, Mark, with open arms and we are grateful to live in such a supportive community. It is truly a special place.”

What will she miss most about Salisbury? “The people! Especially our regular customers. I love the relationships I have with our wonderful customers.”

“We will be in a spot that is three times larger than our current location,” Piccirelli said of the new Lenox location. “I will be reimagining our store with new categories and more of our own private label items that I have developed. Lenox has become a bit of a shopping destination, and we look forward to being a part of large, vibrant community.”

The new chapter of Honeychurch Home will begin in April when the Lenox store is scheduled to open.

