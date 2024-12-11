Charles H. ‘Chip’ Collins
obituaries

Charles H. ‘Chip’ Collins

NORFOLK — Charles H. “Chip” Collins, 70, died peacefully on Nov. 29, 2024, after a long illness with dementia. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Chip was a visionary leader whose life and work left a lasting im pact in land and wildlife conservation.

Chip was born Oct. 20, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Francis H. Collins and Nancy C. Collins. He graduated from St. Mark’s School in 1973, and went on to study history at Colorado College, earning his bach elor’s degree in 1977. In 1992, Chip earned a master’s degree in environmental studies from the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies.

Chip’s job at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy marked the start of a distinguished 40-year career dedicated to protecting the natural world. He served in several influential roles, including Colorado State Director for The Nature Conservancy and Vice President of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. In 1986, Chip was named the first Executive Director of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. After graduate school, Chip moved to Massachusetts to serve as Vice President of Winslow Management, an environmental investment management firm. In 1995, Chip co-founded The Forestland Group, LLC, a timberland investment management organization, where he served as Managing Director until his retirement in 2014.

Chip married Anne Childs in 1989, and together they raised three children, Teddy, Caroline, and Alice, in Watertown, Massachusetts. Being a dad was Chip’s most cherished role in life. In addition to his professional work, Chip served on the Board of Directors for the Land Trust Alliance, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the Institute for Ecosystem Studies, Great Mountain Forest, the Student Conservation Association, the Quebec-Labrador Foundation, Shady Hill School, and the Jane Coffin Childs Fund for Cancer Research.

Chip’s dedication to the environment was matched only by his deep love for wild places and the species that inhabit them. An avid outdoorsman, Chip traveled widely on fishing and hunting trips. He loved growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, calling waterfowl with his dad and two brothers, and spending his summers on Lake Muskoka and Deer Lake in Ontario. He loved exploring the mountains of Colorado and the woods of Northwestern Connecticut.

Chip received exceptional care from many compassionate caregivers as his health declined. He never lost his love for the outdoors. Chip is survived by his wife, three children, daughter-in-law, Tory Collins, his mother, and his siblings, Alice Collins, Francis “Pat” Collins, and Edison “Eddie” Collins, along with many loved family members. A service will be held at Story Chapel in Mount Auburn Cemetery , Cambridge, Mass., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the conser vation organization of your choice.

obituaries

Latest News

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries