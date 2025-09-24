Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Driver flees after collision

At 1:50 p.m. on Sept 14., Shawna Wickwire, 41, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, was turning into a parking lot on North Elm Street in North Canaan when a white 2002 Acura TL struck the rear of her Nissan Rogue and did not stop. The vehicle in question has Florida plates CG3146 and is registered to Alexander Eugene Aymerich. Wickwire was uninjured. Her vehicle sustained minor damage, though it was able to be driven from the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Troop B at 860-626-1820.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On Sept. 19, troopers served an active arrest warrant to Fawn Rosier, 34, at an address on Canaan Valley Road in North Canaan for an incident dating to Aug. 3. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Rosier was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 17.

DWI arrest

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 20, police conducted a traffic stop on an erratic motor vehicle traveling west on Route 112 near Lime Rock Park. After investigating, troopers arrested William Hale, 59, of Amenia, New York, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to maintain lane. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 3.

