Rural households struggle to cover family’s budget
Chart by Connecticut united ways
Five towns in the Northwest Corner faced higher costs to cover basic survival needs — including food, housing, utilities, child healthcare and transportation — compared to what it cost in 2019, according to a new analysis from the United Way of Connecticut.
Salisbury, North Canaan, Falls Village, Cornwall and Norfolk all saw basic survival budgets climb from 4% to 11% higher, the study shows. Sharon and Kent each saw costs decline.
Across the state, a record 581,000 households (40% of total households) couldn’t afford a basic survival budget, the study found. Cities face the highest levels of financial hardship, but United Way noted that in its last analysis growth was accelerating in rural towns.
By comparison, in 2012 there were 502,000 households in this category struggling to meet basic costs of living.
The United Way released its 2023 ALICE report this month. It isan assessment that represents an alternative to the Federal Poverty Level designation, which some have viewed as outdated and misleading. The ALICE name is an acronym for “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained and Employed.”
The United Way found that in 2023 in Connecticut a family of four, with two adults and two children, needed to earn $116,000 to cover a basic survival budget. Under the Federal Poverty Level, the same family would not beconsidered impoverished if it earned more than $30,000.
Here are changes in seven Northwest Corner towns since 2019:
Salisbury — 31% of households fell in the ALICE category, up from 21%.
North Caanaan — 48% were in the ALICE category, an increase of 11%.
Falls Village — 38% were ALICE qualifying, an increase of 10%.
Cornwall — 34% were ALICE category, up 4%.
Norfolk — 38% in ALICE category, up 8%.
Two towns showed declines:
Sharon — 27% were ALICE category, down 8%.
Kent — 26% were ALICE category, down 7% from 2019.
The ALICE survival budget counts, for example, a family of two adults and two children that needs to earn about $116,000 annually (or $58 per hour) to make ends meet. For one adult with no children, the annual need is $38,000 ($19 per hour), and for a single adult with one child, the annual income needed is $69,000 or $35 per hour.
“They’re working hard but still can’t afford essentials like housing, child care, food, transportation, and health care,” the report states.
A monthly survival budget for a family with two adults and two children, according to the ALICE report, would need enough monthly income to cover these typical expenses: housing ($1,850), food ($1,500), taxes ($974), transportation ($967), healthcare ($802), miscellaneous ($792), childcare ($2,683).
“As financial hardship rises across Connecticut and instability from Washington spreads, the storm is hitting these families first and hardest. They’re feeling the squeeze of rising costs, stagnant wages and a cooling economy, without the protection they need to weather it.”
Early in September, United Way joined with advocates, legislators and community members in the Capitol in Hartford to rally support for families, citing rising costs, stagnant wages and the loss of federal support for families.
“When 2 out of every 5 households in Connecticut can’t afford the basics, it’s not just a personal struggle, it’s a crack in the foundation of our economy and community,” the report states.The agency’s policy agenda calls for investing in Connecticut’s 211 human-services system and establishing a refundable CT Child Tax Credit.
“The number of ALICE households has really ticked up pretty meaningfully since 2019,”Lisa Tepper Bates, president of the United Way’s Connecticut chapter, told CTMirror.org. “That’s not the direction any of us want to see this going.”
Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.
Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.
The Playhouse’s casting includes Dana Domenick of Falls Village who leads the cast as Mollie Ralston, the newlywed innkeeper with a secret. Reid Sinclair of Norfolk plays Giles, her husband and partner in hospitality — and maybe in something more sinister. Will Nash Broyles from Lakeville plays the eccentric and enigmatic Christopher Wren, and Sandy York of Sharon will play the role of the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Dick Terhune (Litchfield), Caroline Kinsolving (Salisbury), Ricky Oliver (Pawling), and Christopher McLinden (also Lakeville) round out the cast as the play’s increasingly suspicious guests — and one very determined detective.
As always, Sharon Playhouse has gathered a top-tier creative team to match its cast. The Swader brothers (Christopher and Justin) return with their signature scenic designs, while Kathleen DeAngelis’s costumes and Bobbie Zlotnik’s wigs promise to anchor us firmly in postwar England, even as the plot spirals into timeless psychological suspense. Lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone will help turn the cozy theater into a stage crackling with tension.
If you’ve never seen “The Mousetrap,” here’s what you need to know: it’s the murder mystery that truly defined the genre. Premiering in London’s West End in 1952 and still running strong over 30,000 performances later, Christie’s ingenious puzzle unfolds in a snowbound manor house where everyone has something to hide, and no one is safe from suspicion. Its final twist is famously kept secret by audiences — a tradition of theatrical discretion that only deepens the sense of shared experience.
“The enduring success of ‘The Mousetrap’ lies in its suspense, yes, but also in its structure,” said the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Carl Andress. “It’s a masterclass in storytelling. And with Hunter Foster leading this incredible cast of local artists, we know our audiences are in for an evening of mystery, laughter, and yes, plenty of gasps.”
Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.
For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.
The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, artists chosen from 100 entries around the country — representing diverse origins as far flung as Punjab, Berlin, and Peru — will set up their easels and spend the week recording the landscape, farms, historic buildings, and even restaurant interiors throughout the town. Artists such as Thomas Adkins, Yili Haruni, Katushka Millones, and Zufar Bikbov will participate.
“The French term plein air means ‘out of doors,’ referring to the practice of painting entire finished pictures in the open air. The plein air approach was pioneered by John Constable in Britain in the early 19th century,” according to The Tate Gallery in London.
Thursday, Oct. 2, is “Paint the Historic District Day,” when artists make paintings of early buildings.
Norfolk artist Sam Guindon will give a painting demonstration in the meadow by Tapping Reeve Law School at 82 South St. at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Nicole Carpenter, curator of the Litchfield Historical Society, will present “Landscape Visions: Artistic Depictions of Litchfield,” exploring the role artists play in documenting regional history, at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Oliver Wolcott Library at 160 South St. The talk is free, and all are welcome.
The public is also invited to the historic firehouse at Belden House at 6 p.m. for a free art show of the works created that day.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, Judge of Awards Eric Forstmann, a Litchfield County artist, will announce the winners at the Gala Art Show and Sale in the historic Firehouse property of Belden House & Mews, where all displayed artwork will be available for purchase.
Finally, on Sunday morning, Oct. 5,from 9 a.m. to noon, everyone is invited to a three-hour fun “Quick Paint” event. Open to artists of all levels, with additional prizes, the event will be held in the Tapping Reeve Meadow at 82 South St. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.
Art Tripping was founded in 2018 by Michele Murelli, whose mission is to create community art events and show how art enhances quality of life. Murelli and her team of volunteers have organized Plein Air Litchfield, 2025.
Visit the PAL website, www.pleinairlitchfield.com for information and to purchase tickets to the Gala Art Show and Sale.