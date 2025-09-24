health

New regional guidelines recommend COVID-19 vaccines for all ages

COVID-19 vaccines are available at the CVS on Route 44 in Millerton.

Aly Morrissey

New York is part of a new coalition of regional public health agencies and leaders that has released new 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which operates independently from federal agencies and aims to “promote and protect evidence-based public health,” includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and New York City.

The guidelines recommend vaccination for children ages 6 months to 18 years and all adults.

The NPHC says its recommendations align with several professional medical societies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

In a Sept. 18 press release, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Vaccines remain one of the strongest tools we have to safeguard our families and our communities. As Washington continues to launch its misguided attacks on science, New York is making it clear that every resident will have access to the COVID vaccine, no exceptions. By standing with our partners across the Northeast, we are ensuring that New Yorkers have the protection and the information they need to stay safe and healthy.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout Dutchess County. Residents can get the vaccine at CVS pharmacies in Millerton, Dover Plains or Pleasant Valley, as well as Pine Plains Pharmacy on Church Street and Millbrook Pharmacy on Franklin Avenue.

The Dutchess County Immunization Clinic also hosts vaccine appointments on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about access to COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Dutchess County website.

