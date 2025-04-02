Classifieds 4/3/25

Help Wanted

Town of Cornwall Hiring: The Town of Cornwall has a full-time job opening: for a Highway Department Maintainer. CLD required. For more details and to apply, contact First Selectmen’s office 860-672-4959.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications for Part-Time Recreation Leader: Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma or GED certificate and one (1) year of experience which involved conducting, organizing, and leading recreation activities. Salary $18/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: April 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Need any home or yard improvements?: We have a solution! Gallagher Home Solutions is taking on new clients for 2025! We take pride in our work and look forward to working with you. Specialize in all Home Improvements & Maintenance, Property Management & Drainage. 475-434-0686. dagalla911@gmail.com.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Farm Products

Hay For Sale: Round Bales. First Cutting covered hay, round bales. First cut hay covered with plastic. $25.00 for bale loaded. 860-671-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Sharon Rentals: 1b/1b home on a private lake. Avail 4/1/25. Yearly. $2750/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

Latest News

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

The group — minus Garrick Dinneen, who’s taking the photo — stops for a mid-run rest.

Provided

CORNWALL — This past winter, an intergenerational group of Mohawk Mountain skiers took their hard-earned East Coast skills to the towering peaks of interior British Columbia for a ski trip that went beyond just pursuing the steep and deep.

“As fun as the skiing was, the lift rides and even just going home and cooking dinner together and talking was a pretty cool part of it,” said 24-year-old Cornwall native Dean Saccardi of the nearly 20-day voyage. “To have that age range of people who had grown up in Cornwall, went to [Cornwall Consolidated School], and had all their stories about the school, about the ski program, about the community … it definitely made the trip.”

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

Legislators axe bear hunting season

Legislators axe bear hunting season

In Lakeville this week, a bear opened the door to Theodore O’Neill’s truck and messed with a box of Kleenex.

Theodore O’Neill

HARTFORD — A bill called “An Act Concerning Bear Hunting” made it through a vote of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Environment Commission on March 28, but with a catch: there will be no general bear hunting.

Senate Bill 1523 was originally raised to promote the establishment of a bear hunting season to control the exploding black bear population in the state, which has led to more home entries and conflicts with farmers than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
animal control

Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

Housatonic Valley FFA’s Riley Mahaffey placed second in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event March 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, March 27, the Housatonic Valley FFA hosted the Connecticut FFA District 1 Public Speaking Competition.

Students from five area FFA chapters — Shepaug, Northwestern, Wamogo, Woodbury and Housatonic Valley — participated in three different events.

Keep ReadingShow less
ffa

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

A one-car accident on Route 7 near Kugeman Village in Cornwall sent a motorist to Danbury Hospital Saturday, March 29.

Alan Gawel, KVFD Fire Chief

CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.

“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”

Keep ReadingShow less
police news