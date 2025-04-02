Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Car theft arrest

On March 24, Richard Andre Castaldi, 19, of Torrington was arrested for the theft of a vehicle that occurred on Feb. 10 on West Greenwoods Road in Norfolk. Castaldi was processed and charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. Castaldi was released on $1,500 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 7.


Stop sign fender-bender

Abdul Moro Buri, 32, of Salisbury was driving with Samuel Graham, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, when he approached the intersection of Route 41 with Route 361 in Sharon. Moro Buri came to a complete stop, then initiated a left turn onto Main Street in a Honda CRV. Shirley Yohalem, 78, of Mill River, Massachusetts, was traveling northbound on Route 41 and failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection, causing her Lexus NX200 to collide with the front bumper of the CRV. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but were able to be driven from the scene. There were no injuries reported. Yohalem was issued a written warning for Failure to Obey Stop Sign.


A Volvo sits upside-down after colliding with a tree alongside Route 44 in Salisbury on Saturday, March 29.Provided

Car strikes tree, flips

Just before 4 p.m. on March 29, John Casadei, 54, of Litchfield was driving his Volvo XC60 westbound on Route 44 in Salisbury when he exited the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled to a stop in the westbound lane of Route 44, sustaining significant damage in the accident. Casadei was uninjured, but an inspection of the vehicle yielded that it was meant to be installed with an ignition interlock device, but that it was not. Casadei was issued a misdemeanor summons for Avoidance of, Tampering with, or Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device, as well as Failure to Drive in Proper Lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

