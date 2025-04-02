Police Blotter: Troop B

Latest News
From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey
CORNWALL — This past winter, an intergenerational group of Mohawk Mountain skiers took their hard-earned East Coast skills to the towering peaks of interior British Columbia for a ski trip that went beyond just pursuing the steep and deep.
“As fun as the skiing was, the lift rides and even just going home and cooking dinner together and talking was a pretty cool part of it,” said 24-year-old Cornwall native Dean Saccardi of the nearly 20-day voyage. “To have that age range of people who had grown up in Cornwall, went to [Cornwall Consolidated School], and had all their stories about the school, about the ski program, about the community … it definitely made the trip.”
Jim Terrall, who runs a building company in Cornwall, grew up skiing at Mohawk about 50 years before Saccardi got his start through the after-school CCS ski program, which lets students out at noon on Fridays to go skiing during a stretch of the winter. Terrall grew up going to Mohawk the same way, and estimated that the group on the trip spanned 1960-2017 of the CCS ski program.
“My winters were spent at Mohawk” said Terrall, “as were my kids’ winters.”
He said Mohawk Mountain and the CCS ski program have had an outsized impact on building a unique love for downhill snow sports in the town: “A lot of Cornwall kids are skiers because of the program,” which continues to this day — minus the included season pass of years past.
After graduating from Colorado College, Terrall moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with the intention of working a ski season or two, and ended up staying for 15 years.
Terrall’s son Keaton, who also joined the trip, is now a student at Montana State University in Bozeman and is as passionate about skiing as his father.
While a veteran of Western skiing, the elder Terrall said part of the fun of the trip was introducing Saccardi and his brother-in-law Garrick Dinneen, who had never skied outside of the Northeast, to bigger and steeper terrain.
Saccardi said the difference was immediately apparent. At the group’s first stop at Schweitzer Mountain in northern Idaho, “you could barely see the tips of your skis, it was so foggy,” Saccardi recalled. Even then, though, “you quickly appreciate how steep it is.”
Saccardi said that despite the initial adjustments, he and Dinneen were able to keep up well with the seasoned and skilled group. “It’s a testament to Mohawk Mountain and that program … Despite it being a little mountain, it does prepare you with the basics and everything you need to know.”
Josh Tyson, from the CCS class of 1981, who now runs a Cornwall excavating company, said that watching Saccardi and Dinneen get to experience Western skiing was a highlight of the trip for him.
“They became such better skiers in like a day,” he said. “Just the exposure to really steep and mogully trees — it’s not eastern skiing, you know, and they just figured it out right away and were great.”
Tyson’s son Ian joined too and the final member of the cohort was Andy Peterson, who grew up skiing with Terrall at Mohawk in the 1960s and now lives in Colorado, but still spends a few months in Cornwall every summer. As a group of seven, the skiers resort-hopped across southern British Columbia on an itinerary that would make even the most seasoned skier rage in jealousy.
Flying round trip to Missoula, Montana, the group hopped in a few cars and first stopped at Schweitzer in Idaho for a day of foggy skiing, before bouncing to Red Mountain just across the border, where they spent three full days, including the sole powder day of the trip — which was a blast, Tyson said. After that, the crew visited Whitewater, Kimberly, Panorama, and finally, famed powder-mecca Revelstoke, which was unfortunately mostly powder-free during their stay.
Their visit, which spanned the final week of February and first week of March, was uncharacteristically warm for the Canadian mountains.
“We skied in all types of weather, from dense fog to 18 inches of fresh snow to spring skiing,” said Tyson. Despite the variable conditions, “I didn’t hear one complaint the whole time,” said Terrall, reflecting fondly on the group’s positive attitude.
The Terralls and Peterson capped off the trip with a few days of heli-skiing in the mountains surrounding Revelstoke, where “you never cross another ski track” — including your own — said the elder Terrall.
Plans for another trip are already in the works for next year. The group is thinking a return to B.C. is in order, but with an emphasis on mountains they missed this round — Fernie, Kicking Horse, and maybe some more Revelstoke for good measure.
The community feeling remains, however, as those who still call Cornwall home settle back into Northwest Corner life.
Tyson said that since both he and Terrall are in the contracting business, they often run into each other on job sites alongside Dinneen, who is an electrician in town. Ian works for his father’s company, and Saccardi works for Terrall, further tightening the bond.
In his free time, Saccardi stays busy by serving on Cornwall’s Board of Education, a position he picked up after graduating high school and has held for nearly four years.
When asked about how he decided to take up a town service role at such a young age, he was quick to attribute it to Cornwall’s intrinsic community benevolence: “I think the town itself sort of has that culture.”
Legislators axe bear hunting season
HARTFORD — A bill called “An Act Concerning Bear Hunting” made it through a vote of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Environment Commission on March 28, but with a catch: there will be no general bear hunting.
Senate Bill 1523 was originally raised to promote the establishment of a bear hunting season to control the exploding black bear population in the state, which has led to more home entries and conflicts with farmers than ever before.
A contentious public hearing on March 24 saw residents across the state and on both sides of the issue deliver testimony on the bill with highly split opinion.
“The bill we passed today is no longer a bear hunt, despite the title,” said State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, shortly after the vote was taken.
Horn said the bill was passed with substitute language, which is applied when a bill is amended after having been heard by the state legislature.
Horn explained that the new SB 1523 essentially updates legislation from 2023 that was similarly raised with the prospect of a bear hunt. By the time it was adopted, though, it only allowed self-defense killings to protect oneself, family or pets. It also established a program for farmers suffering depredation to their livestock or crop damage to apply for a permit to enable them to kill the bear.
Horn, whose Northwest Corner constituency sits in the heart of Connecticut bear country, said she had been told by area farmers that the permitting process under the 2023 law was laden with “unrealistic hurdles.”
The new bill allows farmers to take immediate action to protect their livestock, when before the law extended only to pets. It also enables farmers, with proof of bear damage to their crops or livestock, to preemptively obtain a permit for the next season if the bear were to return to the farm.
Connecticut, alongside Rhode Island, is the only state in the Northeast without a public bear hunting season. Horn said she was satisfied that farmers’ voices were being heard in this legislation, but expressed concern that since Connecticut lacks a hunt, the new legislation may push farmers “to the front lines in addressing these challenges.”
SB 1523 is not the only bear-focused bill with legs during this legislative session. House Bill 7051, which calls for a black bear management plan, has passed a Public Safety and Security Committee vote.
Presenting a broader scope than SB 1523, HB 7051 proposes a multifaceted and inter-organizational approach to “ensure public safety and the protection of property and maintain a sustainable black bear population in the state,” according to its statement of purpose.
With both bills having passed committee votes, they will now “be part of the conversation of what makes it to the floor,” Horn said.
Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition
FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, March 27, the Housatonic Valley FFA hosted the Connecticut FFA District 1 Public Speaking Competition.
Students from five area FFA chapters — Shepaug, Northwestern, Wamogo, Woodbury and Housatonic Valley — participated in three different events.
The first of the three events is creed speaking, a competition where freshmen memorise and recite the FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928.
Prepared public speaking is the second competition, in which participants write and deliver a six to eight minute speech about the agricultural topic of their choice.
Those competing in extemporaneous public speaking have 30 minutes to draw a topic, research, prepare and deliver a three to five minute speech.
Housatonic’sRiley Mahaffey finished second and Byron Bell took third place in extemporaneous public speaking. Zayre Traill was the runner-up in FFA Creed, and Madison Gulatta took first place in prepared public speaking.
Mahaffey, a junior, is a two-time national public speaker, winning creed speaking at the state FFA convention her freshman year and prepared public speaking at the state level her sophomore year. Her second-place finish in extemporaneous public speaking at the district level last week secured her spot in this year’s state competition, and she plans to compete at the national level again next fall.
Hannah Johnson is Housatonic Valley FFA’s reporter.
Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare
CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.
“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”
He explained that he had been on Carter Road in Kent, not far from the scene of the 3 p.m. accident at 257 Kent Road South (Route 7), near Kugeman Village in Cornwall Bridge. “The Cornwall assistant chief arrived seconds after I did.”
He said the car struck a utility pole and was surrounded by live wires. He reiterated the bravery of the citizen rescuers.
“There were live wires in the area, there was the car with gas and fluids around it and the fire itself. They used rocks to try to smash the glass to get in to her. One [rescuer] got a sledgehammer and was able to smash the back window and one went inside and had to break the seat to get her into the back and out through the window. As I got closer to the vehicle, they were able to carry her out from rear of the car.”
Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who is also a firefighter, said rescuers came from all directions. “There was very little time to spare in what could have been a real tragedy,” he said. “What is remarkable is that the rescuers all were civilians and were making quick decisions as they worked together. It was a remarkable rescue. We’ve had other situations where things didn’t work out so well, but it was one those things where stars aligned just right. “
Once they had the woman out of the car, the rescuers carried her farther away from the burning vehicle. “They were moving her under my direction to minimize any further injuries but to get her to a safe location,” said Gawel. “I am so proud of the Cornwall community for their heroic efforts. This is where small towns can be so proud of their citizens, not only the volunteers for ambulance services, but neighbors helping neighbors.”
Little was left of the vehicle Saturday afternoon after it struck a utility pole, turned over and burst into flames. Neighbors rescued the driver at peril to themselves. Alan Gawel, KVFD Fire Chief
Ridgway said emergency responders were on the scene within minutes “but the neighbors were faster.” He said he wants to honor the rescuers, all of whose names he did not know as of Saturday night, at the upcoming selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, April 1. “We will find out who they are and honor them,” he said. “I’ve never done that before, but this is extraordinary.”
The victim was transported by Kent ambulance and Northern Dutchess Paramedic to Danbury Hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries. LifeStar was summoned, with the plan to land at Kent Falls State Park, but was cancelled after the victim was evaluated.
Some of the citizen rescuers suffered minor injuries and one was transported to the hospital.
Cornwall, Kent, Warren and Goshen responded to the scene as well as officers from Troop B in Canaan. Gawel said Litchfield County Dispatch was extremely helpful in providing information on the call.
Emergency responders were on the scene for about four hours. Once Eversource made sure the power was shut down, the fire was extinguished. The scene was handed over to Connecticut Department of Transportation around 7 p.m. for continued traffic control and cleanup efforts.
Kathryn Boughton is the editor of Kent Dispatch.