Classifieds - April 23, 2026

Help Wanted

Jay’s Lawn Care is hiring full and Part-time: lawn maintenance employees. Experience operating Scag mowing equipment and ability to drive truck and trailer is needed. Salary dependent on experience. Call 860-824-0053 to schedule an interview.

The Town of Cornwall is hiring lifeguards: and Water Safety Instructors for the 2026 season at Hammond Beach. For more information or to apply, contact Jane Hall, Beach Director, at Hbeach@cornwallct.gov.

Town of Cornwall Hiring: The Town of Cornwall has a fulltime job opening for Highway Department Maintainer. For more details and to apply, contact first Selectmen’s office 860-672-4959.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2026 season: Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time employment available. Positions Available: Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Wyantenuck Country Club seeks a Sous Chef: Benefits Available. Work in a beautiful setting with a great team. Please email:

brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Land Use Administrator - Full-time, salary range of $57,020-$71,275, depending on experience, plus benefits (some starting after one year). Responsible for coordinating,managing, and processing all proposals for land development in the town. Qualifications: High school diploma or GED (Associates Degree Preferred) with 4 years increasingly responsible work experience preferably in administrative work, public contact, field of land use and municipal government, or any equivalent combination and experience. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Building Official - Full-time, salary range of $72,000-$90,000, depending on experience, plus benefits (starting after one year). Responsible for administering and enforcing the State of CT Building Code in the town. Qualifications: Associates Degree or Advanced Technical Courses related to building construction and/or design and over five years increasingly responsible experience in supervising the construction or design of buildings or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience to meet the State Certification requirements. Required to have or obtain State Certified Building Official License. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’sOffice at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Fire Marshal - Part-time, salary range of $20,000-$25,000, depending on experience. Responsible for the fire code enforcement, fire investigation, inspections, permitting and public safety education in the town. Qualifications: Associates Degree or Advanced Technical Courses, and over five years increasingly responsible experience in a fire department or related inspection experience. Required to have or obtain State Fire Marshal Certification. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00 PM May 8, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

Services Offered

GARDENING: Spring and Fall Cleanup and Stone W alls. 845-444-4492.

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Highly Skilled Caretaker/Gardener: Available. Mature, experienced manager of estates and small farms seeks a position with housing on a local property in Sharon-Lakeville-Salisbury area. Extensive background in horticulture-able to operate all types of machinery. Well versed in all aspects of building and property maintenance and care. Able to work without supervision-honest and reliable. Please call Martin at 646- 599-0773. Thanks.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity.All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discriminationbased on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawfulsource of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Gorgeous 1300 sq ft 2 bedroom apartment: on Main St. in Sheffield MA. Vaulted ceilings power skylights marble bathroom with jacuzzi tub cherry oak and tile floors rear deck. $2700 per month includes heat electric and high speed internet. Call 413-429-7477.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN: Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing $1,275 / Week 585-355-5245.

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedroom, split air heat/a/c system, dishwasher,decks, views, pets considered. $2800 plus utilities. Call 518-567-8277.

Rentals Wanted

Single woman, no pets, non-smoker looking: for a small seasonal rental, June-September. Must be affordable, furnished. 646-334-7645.



