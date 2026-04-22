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Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser

Salisbury Rotary Club President Bill Pond and his wife, Beth, dressed for the occasion during last year’s Kentucky Derby Social.

Provided

SALISBURY — As millions tune in to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, a spirited local tradition unfolds in Salisbury, where the pageantry, fashion and excitement of race day are recreated — with a community purpose.

For the past six years in the Community Room at Noble Horizons, all eyes turn to the big screen as the crowd settles in, drinks in hand and anticipation building. Women in elaborate Derby hats — bursting with oversized silk flowers, feathers and playful cutouts — mingle with men dressed for the occasion in crisp jackets and bow ties, fedoras and the occasional red rose on a lapel.

As post time nears, the room quiets, then hums with nervous energy. When the horn finally sounds, the crowd erupts. The next two minutes determine which thoroughbred will be ceremoniously draped in a blanket of roses.

“They definitely take it to heart,” said Salisbury Rotary Club President Bill Pond of the local revelers. “It’s just tile and bricks here, but when they’re waiting for that horn to go off, it feels like the real thing in Kentucky.”

The club’s annual Kentucky Derby Social has become the Rotary Club’s signature fundraiser, blending high-spirited fun with a deeper purpose: supporting neighbors across the Northwest Corner.

Proceeds from the event support local food banks, student scholarships, backpacks and clothing for back-to-school programs, as well as nonprofit groups serving residents in need.

Between sponsorships, a silent and live auction, ticket sales and monetary donations, the organization is hoping to raise about $6,000 this year.

“Rotary members volunteer their time, and all the money raised goes back to the community,” said Pond, who is also the administrator at Noble Horizons Senior Community, whichprovides the event space, food and refreshments.

Over the past several years, said Rotary treasurer Susan Dickinson, the organization has donated more than $50,000 locally — helping stock food pantry shelves, support families preparing for the school year and provide scholarships to area students.

“All the money raised comes from local people, so it goes back into the community. We try to help those that are most in need,” said Pond. “Everybody’s hurting.”

Planning for the event starts many months in advance.

“A lot of time and effort goes into it,” Dickinson said of the volunteers who take care of the many details, from soliciting donations and sponsorships, to planning the menu, selling tickets, creating the gift baskets and transforming the community room into a festive, Derby-worthy space.

On a recent weekday in April, while planning was in full swing, Dickinson noted that Fran Chapell, the club’s secretary, was busy assembling donated items into themed gift baskets for the silent auction, a highlight of the evening’s fundraising efforts.

There is one element to the Salisbury social, however, that consistently steals the show.

“It’s all about the hats,” said Pond. “Women show up in hats with gigantic pink or red flowers and all kinds of decorations on them.”

Gentlemen, too, often dress to the nines. “There’s a gentleman who wears an authentic suit that somebody at the track would wear. It’s a lot of fun.”

Organizers are optimistic this year’s Derby social will draw a minimum of 100 attendees. “Last year’s turnout was closer to 75,” Dickinson said, citing competition from other local events on that same day.

But if the energy inside Noble Horizons is any indication, the crowd will once again rise to its feet when the starting horn sounds — proving that even miles from Churchill Downs, the spirit of the Derby, and the generosity behind it, runs just as strong.

For details and tickets, email salisburyctrotary@gmail.com or call 860-671-1676 or 860-671-1415

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