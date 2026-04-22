concerts

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

The sounds of Argentine tango and Jewish folk traditions will collide in a rare cross-cultural performance April 25 and 26, when Berkshire’s Crescendo presents the choral program “Stepping Into Song.”

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s founding artistic director, described the concert as “a world-class, diverse cultural experience” pairing “A Jewish Cantata” with Martin Palmeri’s “Misa a Buenos Aires.”

For Gevert, who was raised in Chile, the program fulfills a passion for bringing Latin American music to the region.

Palmeri will travel to the Berkshires to conduct and accompany his own works in collaboration with Gevert. Born in Buenos Aires, he is not only a composer but also a conductor and pianist known for integrating tango rhythms into classical choral and orchestral forms.

Billed as the biggest concert of Crescendo’s season, “It is not your traditional choral concert,” Gevert said, describing it as monumental. “The two main works on the program are a fusion of sacred, traditional choral music and the dramatic, pulsating rhythms and lush harmonies of Argentine tango. ‘A Jewish Cantata’ is a unique new work that merges Yiddish and Hebrew folk songs with traditional choral writing and Piazzolla-style tango.”

The messages presented go beyond current political ideologies, she said, and are instead universal. She said she commissioned the work to honor her roots and connect to Jewish people.

The performances will feature the Crescendo Chorus, the Manchester Community College Chorus, and Mexican-born soloist Nadia Aguilar, a soprano, scholar and educator.

The two main instrumental soloists are Argentine bandoneon player Rodolfo Marcelo Zanetti and Alexander Kollias, principal clarinetist with the Hartford Independent Chamber Orchestra.

An ensemble of strings led by New York City-based Brazilian violinist Edson Scheid, along with piano performed by both Palmeri and Gevert, will provide the instrumental accompaniment. Palmeri and Gevert will share the conductor’s podium.

Gevert formed Crescendo in 2003 to bring high-level choral music to a region that lacked the offerings found in larger urban areas. The group combines 20 to 30 chamber chorus members with a strong pool of paid professional musicians.

“Stepping Into Song” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Trinity Church, 484 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington. Tickets and workshop registration are available at crescendomusic.org.

Crescendo’s concerts are partially funded by support from the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development, WMNR Fine Arts Radio and NBT Bank.

concerts

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