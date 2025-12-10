Classifieds - December 11, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a part time or full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

The Villas Cleaning Team: Owner-Operated. Reliable, detailed cleaning by a trusted husband-and-wife team. Homes & Offices. Airbnb. Small Post-Construction. Commercial. Windows. Laundry. Consistent cleaners every time. Competitive rates. Flexible scheduling. Call/Text: 903-918-2390. Dave Villa for a free estimate.

Auctions, Estate Sales

Carol’s Estate Sale:Jewelry, Paintings, Sculptures, Ceramics, Furniture, Plants and Garden Stuff, and More. December 20 and 21 from 9:00 to 4:00 at 37 Library Street, Salisbury, CT. No early birds please.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in:the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.