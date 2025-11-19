Classifieds - November 20, 2025

“Pebble” (a nick name afforded her as the first child in a family of Stones) cherished all her communities, especially those in New York City and Norfolk, Connecticut.

After a childhood education in a much storied one room schoolhouse in Waccabuc, she left home for northern Virginia and became a proud member of the Foxcroft School class of 1949.

Graduating from Foxcroft she went, with her big horse in tow, to Wellesley College. There (or at least nearby) she met the dashing Idahoan with a sports car who would become her husband for nearly 60 years.

She and Dave set up a home in New York City after some time at Marine Corps camps and in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where their first child was born.

Pebble raised two boys in the teeth of the complicated era that was the ’60 and ‘70s, and she did a really good job of it, perhaps helped along by her one nightly cigarette and vodka on the rocks.

Education was the love of her professional life. She taught for a little while at Spence School, but spent nearly 40 years teaching at Chapin School. She founded the audio-visual department at Chapin (even though she was perplexed by the family VCR machine), taught lower school science, led a home room for fourth graders, and generally left a positive imprint on generations of talented young women. She loved Chapin – its people and values, and all the girls she taught there over the years – and worked very hard at being the best teacher she could be. She no doubt sends a Green and Gold hug down to all her former colleagues and students and wishes the very best to every girl who ever walked in the doors on East End Avenue.

In the early ‘70s, Pebble’s friendship with Barbara Gridley led her to Norfolk, a then remote but highly civilized town in northwest Connecticut. The house on Mountain Road became home, a refuge but also a place of excitement and discovery. Norfolk was and is a place filled with what Pebble referred to as “all the best people” – she loved everyone and we know that she missed dearly her social life with the Isabellas and all the friends in town and at the Country Club.

Though too many of those friends have already left, there are many still there and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love you continued to show Pebble after she moved to Noble Horizons.

And her last community at Noble Horizons was a gift to us all. It would take too long to thank everyone there, but we are deeply grateful for the care and love and tenderness you showed Elizabeth (she finally lost that nick name when she got to Noble!). It is a wonderful, caring place.

Elizabeth was much beloved by her sons David and Nick, her daughters-in-law Ellen Bauerle and Lee Findlay Potter, her grandchildren Claire (Michael Schneider) and Natalie Potter and Arthur, Lila and Nina Potter, and most recently a great grandson Bennet Stone Potter-Schneider. We all will miss her dearly.

There is so much more to say – the pets and the sports, her resilience and humor, and the trips and the curiosity about nature and the environment. Elizabeth loved this earth and she made everything she could of her time here. We love her and miss her.

The family is planning a memory service in the Spring of 2026.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.