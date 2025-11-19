Classifieds - November 20, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED:Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Part-Time Clerk for Planning and Zoning Department. Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Dog Control Officer. Candidate must possess a valid New York State driver license. Salary $10,500 annual. Experience preferred. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a part time or full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Deluxe Professional Housecleaning: Experience the peace of a flawlessly maintained home. For premium, detail-oriented cleaning, call Dilma Kaufman at 860-491-4622. Excellent references. Discreet, meticulous, trustworthy, and reliable. 20 years of experience cleaning high-end homes.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

Sharon, 2 Bd/ /2bth 1900 sqft home: on private Estate-Gbg, Water, Mow/plow included. utilities addtl. Please call: 860-309-4482.

Real Estate Wanted

Retired gentleman looking: for a piece of hunting property in Lakeville. 10 acres or more. Very responsible. Safety first. Contact Bob at 203-232-9412.

Latest News

Lynne Killmer Stanton

SHARON — Lynne passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4 after a long illness. She was born in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Sharon Center School and HVRHS. In her junior year, Lynne transferred to Rincon High in Tucson Arizona. She made lifelong friends at HVRHS.

Lynne had many interests and talents and was known for her kindness and humor. She had a seat weaving business, was an avid gardener, loved boat rides on the lake, sold antiques and collectibles, and also hosted many fun celebrations (an annual pumpkin fiesta was a favorite) with family and friends! She started The Hills advertising magazine (a great joy in her life) where she met and made many lifelong friends.

Allen Young

SHARON — Allen Young passed away on Saturday, Nov. 8, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He would have turned 85 on Nov. 14.

Academically, Allen was hard to match as he sailed through the Bronx School of Science, Yale University, and Harvard Law School. He returned to Yale in his retirement to earn a MA in history. Allen’s sport was reading history books, and he could probably tell you what Napoleon had for breakfast.

Elizabeth Stone Potter

SALISBURY — Elizabeth Stone Potter passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2025, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She had recently celebrated her 94th birthday.

She was born in northern (then still rural) Westchester county to Ralph and Betty Stone.

Anne Chamberlain

CORNWALL — Anne Chamberlain passed peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2025, with her family by her side. She is remembered and celebrated by her two children, Bonnie and David Rovics, their spouses John Bordage and Reiko Maeda, her four grandchildren Jacob Bordage, Leila Paravacini Rovics, Kotoha and Yutaka Maeda Rovics, and her sisters Tippi Loeb and Sue Chamberlain.

Anne grew up in Great Neck Long Island, spent many wonderful years of her younger life in NYC, and moved to Connecticut to raise a family in the 1970’s. Anne was a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and studied extensively at Julliard with Beveridge Webster. She lived in Cornwall Bridge, for close to 40 years, and served as the choir director and organist at the UCC Church, as well as a piano teacher for Simon’s Rock of Bard College. Anne moved to Boston/Jamaica Plain at the age of 80 to live in a shared home with her daughter and son-in-law. Anne rekindled her life-long connection to the Quaker community in the last few years of her life, and the community of friends was deeply present for the end of her life.

